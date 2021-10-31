AXS and SLP: we tell you all about Axie Infinity tokens

Axie Infinity (AXS) is on the rise. It’s even hellish squalls that propel the NFT game inspired by Pokemon and CryptoKitties. The number of players increased exponentially to reach 2 million in October 2021. The Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) token, driven by 5-digit growth since early 2021, hit an all-time high of $ 155 on October 4. .

Axie infinity is a play-to-earn game launched in 2018 on the Ethereum blockchain. He migrated to the Ronin sidechain at the end of April 2021 in order to limit gas costs.

The principle is simple: you must form a team of 3 small critters called Axies to face the other players. Each victory brings a reward, the Smooth Love Potion (SLP). Let’s look at this token in a bit more detail.

What is the Smooth Love Potion (SLP)?

Smooth Love potion (SLP) Source: Twitter @SmallLovePotion

This token appeared in December 2019 in the Community Alpha version. Its offer is not capped.

the SLP is a ERC-20 token a bit special. These are not just cold lines of code… This sweet love filter has aphrodisiac properties!

Indeed, this glamorous cryptocurrency is necessary to make mate your Axies and give birth to new creatures. So cute! This moment of happiness has all the same a price. This will cost you 1 AXS and a number of SLPs depending on the breed level of each parent.

Here are the prices as of September 23, 2021 of the blockchain assisted reproduction of Axies :

Total cost in Smooth Love Potion according to breed level

To create new Axies, it is therefore necessary to ‘burn’ Smooth Love Potions. Let’s see how to get these precious tokens.

You can earn SLPs in different ways :

By completing daily quests,

While playing in ‘Adventure’ mode,

By winning victories against other players in ‘Arena’ mode.

Know that we now need a rate of MMR (MatchMaking Rate) greater than 800 to earn rewards in SLP regardless of the game mode. This measure provoked strong reactions within the community. New players feel aggrieved for investing several hundred dollars and not winning a Smooth Love Potion.

Sky Mavis, the company that develops the game, justified this decision by the need to counter the use of ‘Potion’ harvest bots.

Updating the winning system

However, the October 15 update that introduced this limit was rolled back a few days later due to technical bugs. We will follow closely the evolution of the reward system.

If you prefer to sell your SLPs you can withdraw them from your Ronin wallet and transfer them to an exchange like Binance Where Uniswap. So you will have to go through a bridge for change blockchain.

Claim your SLPs on Axie Infinity’s ingame wallet

What is the Axie Infinity Shards (AXS)?

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS)

The AXS were launched on November 4, 2020 on the Binance Launchpad priced at 0.10 USD. I let you do the calculation of the progression compared to the current value.

It is a token ERC 20 with a total supply of 270,000,000 tokens.

As of this writing, the circulating supply is AXS 61.17 million.

AXS is the governance token of the Axie Infinity universe. It will allow holders to take part in certain decisions regarding the use of the treasure.

The other use cases of AXS

AXS as a bargaining chip

AXS cryptocurrency will be accepted as a means of payment on the game marketplace.

In addition, holders will be able to participate in auctions organized by Sky Mavis. The quantity of tokens held will determine access to these events.

Ingame rewards paid in cryptocurrency

The best players receive AXS as a reward during PvP seasons or by winning Esports tournaments.

Staking rewards

Since September 30, 2021, holders can staker their AXS by connecting their Ronin wallet on the dedicated page. At the time of this writing the annual interest rate (APR) is 127%. 18.5M AXS are staked which represents, at the current price, $ 2.26 billion!

Stakers have the choice to add their winnings to their wallet by clicking on ‘Claim’ or to restore them to fund the common treasury and increase their rewards.

To calculate the amount of rewards, Sky Mavis will favor active ingame players and involved in the life of the community.

Staking your AXS will give you voting rights for decisions regarding the progress of the game and the use of the treasure. This feature will be rolled out soon.

Use cases of the AXS token

For the moment, the transfers of SLP and D’AXS require going through a bridge to be able to trade them on Binance or Uniswap. The development of a Dex on Ronin is underway to facilitate direct internal exchanges.

Axie Infinity’s phenomenal growth places the game as the clear leader in NFT play-to-earn.

Sky Mavis has created a committed community for which he thanks the most loyal members by finally distributing the airdrop announced on October 26, 2020.

