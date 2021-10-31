B & You launches a 30 GB offer at a very low price and renews its mobile plan catalog

The operator B & You has turned its entire catalog of mobile plans upside down this week. There are now four non-binding offers, including a particularly interesting 30 GB package.

With 4 new mobile plans in its catalog, the operator B & You has something to meet all types of smartphone use. However, one offer stands out from the crowd thanks to a particularly balanced price-data ratio.

30 GB mobile plan at 9.99 euros

With its new 30 GB offer, B & You offers a mobile plan capable of meeting as many people as possible. On the one hand, the included mobile data envelope is more than sufficient for people with normal use. On the other hand, its price is attractive considering all that it offers. So, for 9.99 euros, here is what this package includes each month:

30 GB of mobile data in France

Unlimited calls, SMS and MMS in France / DOM and in Europe

6 GB of mobile data to use from Europe and the overseas departments

This mobile plan is offered without obligation, allowing you to change operator at any time without having to pay cancellation fees. At last, this offer will not see its price double after twelve months. This promotion is only valid until November 3.

Other B & You mobile plans

Bouygues Telecom also offers three other non-binding mobile plans, more generous in terms of data and also at advantageous rates. The only difference to note with the 30 GB plan is the amount of mobile data included, as well as the price. Logic. Here they are :

Again, the offers are only valid until November 3.





The quality of the Bouygues Telecom network

By choosing a B & You package, you also benefit from Bouygues Telecom’s network coverage. The historical operator is very well established on French territory. This allows it to provide good network coverage across the country.

The Bouygues Telecom network also stands out thanks to the quality of its transport service. Indeed, the operator offers the second best coverage in the main roads, on the TGV axes as well as in the metros of the big cities of France. If you are used to traveling in the territory, this is an important point.

How to change mobile plan?

A few years ago, changing your mobile plan was like an obstacle course. But since the Chatel law, procedures have been greatly simplified for users. From now on, it is the new operator who takes care of all the formalities for you. It will terminate your subscription with your old operator, but also ensure that you keep the same phone number (if you wish).

The only thing to do to take advantage of this simplified migration is to provide your RIO identifier when subscribing to a new offer. It is thanks to this code, which you obtain by dialing 3179, that your new operator can take charge of the procedures. Once you have purchased a new subscription, B & You will tell you when to insert your SIM card. You can thus retrieve the same phone number without any interruption to your services.