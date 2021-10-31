Banana war is declared between Turks and Syrian refugees – Liberation

They wanted to be kindly mocking. Simple videos posted on social networks have earned seven Syrians a threat of expulsion from Turkey. A case revealing the rise of resentment towards refugees.

Turkey does not joke with its image, and does not appreciate that others do. Accused of “To make fun of the Turks” in videos “Humiliating”, several Syrians were arrested by the security services. They could be returned to their country despite the war, said the Migration Directorate, which reports to the Turkish Interior Ministry. The story, which may seem grotesque, follows a runaway that has not been less for nearly a week on social networks, where Syrians and Turks are engaged in a banana war.

It all started on a street in Istanbul on Monday with a micro-sidewalk broadcast by a news channel. We see a young Syrian student eating a banana attacked by Turkish passers-by. An elderly Turkish man tells him: “I can’t afford bananas and you buy them by the kilos in the markets!” He adds to his current economic difficulties and the difficulty he has in paying his rent. Posted on YouTube, the scene inspires skits and sarcastic comments on social media, TikTok in particular, where Syrians stage themselves eating bananas.

One of the satirical videos shows a Syrian saying he didn’t know about bananas before arriving in Turkey, and has been pouncing on them ever since he found them. “I can devour up to ten kilos per day”, taunts the young man. Another is filmed in the street eating one of the bananas he has just bought, when he is singled out by a compatriot who comes out of his store and throws at him: “Are you a Syrian? God forgive you. Come and take shelter. ” Another video features a musical group of young Syrians eating bananas in their living room, singing and laughing. Or a Syrian wearing a bunch of bananas walking through a shopping mall.





Resentment exacerbated by the crisis

These publications were not to the taste of the Turkish immigration services who, after an investigation on social networks, have arrested at least seven people, who are now at risk of being returned to their country. Their fault: to have made fun of the economic difficulties of Turkish citizens. A law punishes the humiliation of part of the population for belonging to a social class, origin or religion.

The case is especially revealing of the growing resentment of the Turks towards the Syrian refugees who have flocked to their country for ten years. Their number is now close to four million, which makes Turkey the first host country. According to a poll published in August by the Metropolis company, 70% of Turks are asking for the Syrians to be sent home. A rejection exacerbated by the economic crisis which is hitting the Turkish population hard, faced with galloping inflation and a fall in the value of the national currency.

If some Syrians have objected in recent days to the mockery of their compatriots towards the Turks, a user has meanwhile committed the most serious crime, by posting a photomontage of a Turkish flag with a banana instead. of the crescent. His sentence is likely to be very heavy.