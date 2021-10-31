Batman: the most badass batmobile finally in LEGO!

Batmobile, Batman’s most iconic, most peculiar car, is finally available for pre-order! Entirely in LEGO, in a collector’s format with many details, this typical vehicle of the Dark Knight will enchant you with its construction and immerse you in the dark universe of Gotham.

Batman’s Tumbler in LEGO: pre-orders are open!

In the world of Batman, we can say that the batmobile has a very special place. Often in the same tones as its owner, it is almost an extension of itself. The LEGO teams have looked into the subject in order to offer the most convincing batmobile of authenticity. Currently for pre-order, it will be available on November 1st!

Batman is an iconic hero in more ways than one. In the DC Universe, he is one of the few who is a hero completely devoid of powers. Dark Knight protector of the city of Gotham, he is the plague of many mafiosi and other criminals.

Batman by night, he’s Bruce Wayne by day, a multi-billionaire philanthropist and playboy involved in numerous charities. It was the murder of his parents, when he was still a child, that motivated him to fight crime.

Party for years to train, he fights crime with his bare hands and uses no firearm, and never seeks to kill. This leads him to have to use vehicles and gadgets to go the distance against enemies like Bane or the Joker.





The Batmobile is one of the earliest vehicles used by Batman. The latter took different forms depending on the years and the authors who drew it.

Ditto in the movies, but there is one model in particular that stands out from the others: the Tumbler. The latter was designed especially for the trilogy developed by Christopher Nolan.

Thought specifically for the film, it is explained by Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) that it is a vehicle designed by the Research & Development department of the Wayne Company with the aim of creating roads and crossing rivers and ravines.

The Tumbler will follow Batman throughout his trilogy and will make an impression with his originality. This is what LEGO has managed to transcribe in its model.

The Tumbler as seen by LEGO

This building set contains 2049 pieces, it is 16cm high, 45cm long and 25cm wide. And it contains many details that enhance its authentic look. Containing a Batman and Joker minifigure, this building set also contains a display stand.

