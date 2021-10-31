behind the varnish, anti-sobriety behavior that disturbs

As Cop 26 approaches, which begins on October 31 in Glasgow, more and more voices are raised against an unequal summit that is increasingly costly for its participants (illustrative photo taken on October 27 near the place where the Cop 26 will be held). (Photo: Russell Cheyne / Reuters)

ENVIRONMENT – Behind the scenes. From this Sunday, October 31, and like every year, all the leaders of the planet, associations, scientists and professionals meet under the aegis of the United Nations to discuss the fight against climate change and conservation. of the climate. A 26th Conference of the Parties (or Cop) being held this year in Glasgow, Scotland.

Except that behind the veneer of a noble cause and the commitments that should be made by the international community remains all the logistical and economic complexity of organizing such an event. With the result of images and symbols totally out of step with the goal pursued by the Cop 26.

A large air show

It is well known: air traffic is the most polluting means of transporting people in the world (if we except, let’s be fair, the new still ultra-minority mode of space tourism). However, to invite tens of thousands of participants to Scotland – heads of state and government from nearly 200 countries, delegates representing NGOs, businesses, academics … – you have to get them there.

Some, like the Young European Greens, have therefore called on the guests at the summit to take the train, but it is clear that most of the participants will travel by plane, such as Boris Johnson (who could have made the trip from London by train in just a few hours, but who chose to highlight an initiative of his government on “green” planes flying on biofuels). So far from Greta Thunberg’s sailing across the Atlantic in 2019 to get to New York.

Above all, as several associations denounce, including Extinction Rebellion (which plans to block some of the airports planned for the landing of participants), many leaders will not come by regular flights, but via private jets, ten times more polluting. “These private flights, which serve only 1% of the world’s population, cause half of the air sector’s polluting emissions,” laments the green NGO founded in the United Kingdom.

Worse, as Euronews reports, due to the Covid epidemic, Cop participants from countries placed on the “red list” of the British authorities are officially invited to come by plane, via certain entry points where they will be able to respect a ten-day isolation. An incitement that makes the NGOs scream: “Climate defenders and activists from areas particularly affected by climate issues have had to face an endless process linked to visas and vaccination, some even having to cancel their visit. But for those who can afford a private jet, the British government is putting everything in place, ”protests Daniel Willis, of Global Justice Now, for example.

Then, once there, another challenge is to accommodate the 30,000 participants. A necessity that has already led to many difficulties, as illustrated by Tan Copsey, who is in Glasgow on behalf of Bailout Watch, an NGO which monitors state policy towards fossil fuels.

The association posted on Twitter excerpts from a conversation with a potential landlord, who accuses him of having made his reservation too early, at a date when prices were still at their normal level. Arguing that the demand for rentals has exploded with the Cop, the owner asks him to add 70 pounds daily (about 83 euros), an additional cost of about 1700 euros for the duration of the stay. And seeing that his client refuses, he says he is “forced to cancel the reservation”.





A case that is anything but unique. As relates Tea Financial Times, some hotel rooms usually rented for a thousand euros for two weeks (the duration of the Cop) are for 17 times more for the fortnight. Apartments are themselves offered at 42,000 euros for two weeks. “A room that was offered at 42 pounds Monday is priced at 1,400 pounds per night for the duration of the summit,” adds the BBC.

An untenable situation for some delegations. As a result, a few days before the start of the event, more than 3,000 participants were still looking for accommodation for the duration of the summit. Some must therefore find accommodation about fifty kilometers from Glasgow.

So to compensate for the lack of housing in sufficient numbers (at Financial Times, a tourism specialist estimates that 15,000 homes are available for short-term rentals in Glasgow), the organizers came up with the idea of ​​bringing in … two cruise ships that can accommodate a total of 6,000 people. Quite simply another of the most polluting means of transport in the world.

Giants of the seas that run on diesel, which pollute more than hundreds of thousands of cars and on which will therefore be accommodated thousands of participants in the main world climate summit.

Another absurdity: to allow some of the guests to get to Cop 26 from their accommodation, a hotelier has decided to provide them with Tesla brand electric vehicles. And to compensate for the lack of means to charge these cars, he brought in … electric generators running on diesel, as the annoyed Andrew Montford of the climate defense NGO Net Zero Watch recounted. “It is simply ostentatious virtue. It’s incomprehensible.”

A situation which pushes many observers and defenders of the environment to denounce these contradictions and a form of hypocrisy. Because faced with these logistical and financial constraints, some countries are even wondering if they will be able to send their delegations to Glasgow. Always with the Financial Times, a delegate from the British Pacific Islands explained that he had no other choice but to stay in Edinburgh, 80 kilometers from the summit. All after having already traveled the world to come to Scotland.

“To date, at least half of the African delegates are not sure of being able to go” to Cop 26, added Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale, representative of Gabon and members of the negotiators for the African continent at the World October 11.

Underprivileged countries which, in addition, have concerns about access to the vaccine during this period of the Covid crisis. The evening daily reports that many members of civil society from Africa had to give up participating in the event for lack of being able to be vaccinated on time, or even to obtain a visa.

It is for this reason of unequal access to serums that hundreds of NGOs had called for a further postponement of the Cop. A request rejected, the British government deciding instead to offer hotel rooms and to lift health restrictions to allow fairer access to the global meeting. Thousands of participants, however, are still uncertain of being able to attend.

Especially since the costs do not stop there for the different delegations. Citing the pandemic and Brexit, the organizers have effectively increased the cost of a pavilion by 30% compared to the Cop 25 in Madrid, these spaces where countries can offer discussions, presentations and workshops. Even the World Health Organization (WHO) denounced the “outrageous” cost of these spaces, which doubled the budget provided for by the international institution in Glasgow, specifies the Guardian. A difficulty which, here again, penalizes developing countries and associations or NGOs.

To the point that many pro-climate activists have taken the decision to boycott the summit or at least to give up going there. A signal not very engaging at a time when scientific reports are showing more and more alarming about the future of the planet.

