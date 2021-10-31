Benkirane’s threats knocked out El Othmani’s proposal and his supporters

Abdelilah Benkirane’s threats turned out to be conclusive. As it demanded twice, the extraordinary congress of the PJD on Saturday, October 30 rejected the proposal of the general secretariat to postpone by one year the 9e ordinary party congress.

The operation of the vote gave a large victory for Benkirane and his followers with 901 votes in favor of the rejection against only 374 for. This victory removes the last obstacle to prevent a return of the former head of government at the helm of the Islamist formation.

Moreover the news coming from the extraordinary congress gives Benkirane in pole position vis-a-vis the two other contenders for the succession of Saad-Eddine El Othmani. The other two are Abdelaziz El Omari, the former mayor of Casablanca, and Abdellah Bouanou, the current head of the group of PJD deputies.





As a reminder, on October 24, Benkirane invited his “brothers” to choose between him and the proposal of the PJD general secretariat. “After taking note of this decision (…), I consider that I am not concerned by any candidacy of my person if the extraordinary congress (scheduled for October 30) approves this proposal”. A message he repeated three days later.