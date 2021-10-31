Bernard Lavilliers talks about his “heart problem” for the first time: “I had an eclipse”

Bernard Lavilliers is back in stores with his new album, Sous un soleil enormous. This Saturday, October 30, the 75-year-old singer briefly mentioned his health problems, during an interview with Liberation.

Tour, new album to be released on November 12… Bernard Lavilliers has his work cut out for him. Five years after the release of his last album, the 75-year-old singer is back in the bins with Sous un soleil enormous, in which he mentions his Saint-Etienne origins. During an interview with Liberation, published this Saturday, October 30, the interpreter of On the Road Again briefly mentioned his health concerns. Asked about the presence of a “sun” which ends up disappearing in his album, he let out a confidence. “Let’s say I had an eclipse. The song l’Ailleurs which ends the album tells about that. But I don’t want to add anything to it, I don’t want to tell in detail my heart problem”, he slipped, obviously reluctant to give more about his private life.





An emergency operation forced him to cancel a concert

In 2019, Bernard Lavilliers had to give up his fans by canceling a concert at the Festival de Sion Sous les Étoiles, in Valais, Switzerland. The native of Saint-Étienne had to take a few days off due to urgent surgery. “I hope that I will be able afterwards to ensure the continuation of the concerts and to find you finally”, he had declared in a press release, while specifying that he was “not more excited” than his public at the idea of ​​undergoing this operation described as not serious.

Former anarchist, imprisoned, great boxing fan… Bernard Lavilliers has lived a thousand lives.

