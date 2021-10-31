Bernard Lavilliers talks about his “heart problem” for the first time: “I had an eclipse”

Bernard Lavilliers is back in stores with his new album, Under a huge sun. This Saturday, October 30, the singer of 75 years briefly mentioned his health problems, during an interview with Release.
Tour, new album to be released on November 12… Bernard Lavilliers has his work cut out for him. Five years after the release of his last album, the 75-year-old singer is back in stores with Under a huge sun, in which he mentions in particular his Saint-Etienne origins. During an interview with Release, published this Saturday, October 30, the interpreter ofOn the Road Again briefly mentioned his health concerns. Asked about the presence of a “Sun” which ends up disappearing in his album, he let slip a confidence. “Let’s say i had an eclipse. The song Elsewhere who ends the album tells that. But I don’t want to add more to it, I don’t want to go into details about my heart problem“, he slipped, obviously reluctant to give more about his private life.
An emergency operation forced him to cancel a concert
In 2019, Bernard Lavilliers had to give up his fans by canceling a concert at the Festival de Sion Sous les Étoiles, in Valais, Switzerland. The native of Saint-Étienne must have taken a few days off due to urgent surgery. “I hope that I will be able afterwards to ensure the continuation of the concerts and to find you finally”, he said in a statement, while specifying thathe was not “no more excited” that his public to the idea of undergoing this operation described as not serious.
A father filled with four children
Former anarchist, imprisoned, great boxing fan… Bernard Lavilliers has lived a thousand lives. In private, the singer-songwriter shares his life with his wife for more than 20 years, Sophie Chevallier. After their meeting in Martinique, the singer and his graphic designer partner married in 2003 and have never had children together. Bernard Lavilliers is the father of four children born from previous unions (Anne-Laure, Virginie, Guillaume and Salomé). “My eldest daughter is almost 50 years old. Virginie and Guillaume live in Rennes and work in music. And Salomé, the youngest, wants to be a DJ. She came back from New York, where she was to perfect her English”, he confided to our colleagues Paris Match in 2019, while being delighted to have been able to put his children “sheltered”.
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.