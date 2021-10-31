big first for Stade Brestois 29 which tames AS Monaco

On behalf of the twelfth day of Ligue 1, Stade Brestois 29 hosted AS Monaco in Francis-Le Blé this Sunday. The Bretons, who remained on a promising draw against LOSC (1-1), absolutely had to win to hope to leave the red zone. For its part, the ASM, which restarted the machine against the MHSC last Sunday (3-1), could approach the podium if successful this afternoon. For this 5 pm poster, Michel Der Zakarian lined up a 4-2-3-1 with the only Mounié at the forefront. Niko Kovac relied on a 3-2-4-1 with Ben Yedder to lead the Monegasque attack.

What follows after this advertisement

After a relatively calm first quarter of an hour, Stade Brestois opened the scoring from a stopped phase. Following a free kick struck by Faivre, Le Douaron cut with his head at the near post for Mounié who pushed the leather to the back of the net (1-0, 18th). The match was going at a good pace but the Monegasques encountered an inspired Breton rear guard. Just before the break, the ASM missed the boat. Although shifted by Diop to the left, Caio Henrique in the area completely unscrewed his shot (40th).





Franck Honorat stuns Monaco

When he returned from the locker room, Niko Kovac had a heartfelt decision and decided to leave Sofiane Diop rather disappointing. Boadu was in charge of bringing punch to the Asemist attack which had sorely lacked in the first half. Kovac’s men were trying to pick up the score and Jean Lucas on the left distilled a good cross for Gelson Martins whose head was well captured by Bizot (55th). The Brestois missed the break just after the hour mark.

Following a badly negotiated center by the Asemist defense, Honorat attempted a volley well captured by Nübel (60th). In the last quarter of an hour, the Monegasque players were pushing to snatch the draw. Brest proceeded against and made the break on one of them. Although shifted to the right by Faivre, Cardona distilled a tight cross for Honorat who closely adjusted Nübel (2-0, 79th). With this first success of the season, Stade Brestois 29 climbed to eighteenth place in the standings. AS Monaco stagnated in tenth place.

Find the classification of Ligue 1 here.