Boateng solid, Shaqiri not in the rhythm

Jérôme Boateng reassures in central defense, Xherdan Shaqiri not in the rhythm, Seko Fofana impresses: find the tops and the flops of the editorial staff at the end of the meeting between Lyon and Lens (2-1).

Tops

Jérôme Boateng imposing

The German international was reassuring in central defense despite the assaults of the Lens attack on Anthony Lopes’ goal. Jérôme Boateng even allowed his team to avoid conceding the opener by saving a shot from Kalimuendo on his line. Released on injury in the 75th minute of play, Jérôme Boateng is a supporter of this Lyon success against Lens (2-1).

Houssem Aouar still scorer

Positioned in support of Brazilian striker Lucas Paqueta, Houssem Aouar has once again found the net, this time against Lens. Present in the penalty area when his Cameroonian teammate Toko Ekambi struck, the Frenchman managed to win in the air to allow his team to make the break just before half-time. During the second act, Houssem Aouar will have allowed his teammates to breathe with his calm and his technical accuracy. The mission is therefore fulfilled for the French community.





Houssem Aouar scored Lyon’s second goal. JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP

Seko Fofana impresses

The Lensois midfielder once again shone in his defensive role as offensive. With the captain’s armband, the Ivorian showed himself at the top of his physical form by being constantly omnipresent in the midfield. With his passing quality, he allowed his teammates in attack to create several opportunities like that of Gael Kakuta where he himself is a passer on the action. Elected player of the month for September, the Lensois midfielder once again confirms his good start to the season.

LiveLyon-Lens: the film of the meeting

Flops

Xherdan Shaqiri, not in the rhythm

Despite the success of his team against Racing Club de Lens, the Swiss did not convince on his right side. In lack of liveliness, too hesitant in his choices in attack, he failed to illuminate the game with his left foot. A disappointment for the international Nati, who gave up his place shortly after the hour mark. A premature exit which will happen again if Xherdan Shaqiri does not manage to raise his level of play.

Facundo Medina, a mistake that costs a lot

Even if his start to the match was successful, the Argentinian central defender was not responsible for the opener of Karl Toko Ekambi in the 25e minute. With his uncontrolled tackle in his penalty area on Brazilian Bruno Guimarães, Medina showed his limits in the first half. In the second half, there was better for the Argentinian but his team failed to catch up by losing 2 goals to 1.