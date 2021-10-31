Bordeaux – Jimmy Briand, the resurrection: “He answers like a man, a great man”

That was needed to get Bordeaux out of a chaotic start to the season at home, the worst for ten years in front of its home crowd in Ligue 1. That’s a great story, a master stroke, the intervention of a hero. . A hero banished for weeks, but successfully taken off the bench: Jimmy Briand. Launched in the 66th minute of play, just after the goal of the Reims break (0-2), the 36-year-old striker capsized an audience of Matmut Atlantique who had been heard more by his whistles so far.

The former Rennes and Guingamp player first saw his center, deflected to the far post, to benefit Yacine Adli on the reduction of the score (73rd). Then he concluded with a perfect shot a pass from Samuel Kalu on a free kick, at the Nasri-Benzema one evening from France – Austria (78th). Before the delivery: a penalty obtained by the same Kalu on a hand of Wout Faes, and transformed with character from a cross strike with the flat of the foot (95th).

League 1 Rennes is a hit, Saint-Etienne sinks, Bordeaux stagnates 10/17/2021 At 2:55 PM

He lived through difficult times

You had to be damn imaginative to envision such a scenario. Because Briand came from very far away. A rebirth that Adli summed up in his own way. “Holy shit feels good, we’ve been waiting for it for so long, he first let go on Prime Video’s microphone after the final whistle. Today I would also like to say a big, big, big thumbs up to Jimmy Briand, because he lived through difficult times, he was put aside during a season where he did not play much. Tonight, he is responding like a man, a tall man, with a pair of huge ‘balloches’, so bravo Jimmy. I hope there will be more for him“.





A virile tribute, but far from being exaggerated. We must keep in mind Briand’s situation so far: 94 minutes of cumulative play since the start of the season, before this meeting against Reims. No entry into play during the last three meetings. Four minutes of play in the last six matches. If we go back to (a little) further, we can also remember his second part of last season very weak in playing time. Thanks to this double, the person concerned has already done better than during the last year …

The veteran therefore did not surrender. He even just scored in a different 17th Ligue 1 season: no one had done so well in Ligue 1 since Bernard Zénier in 1990/91, as Opta points out. In Bordeaux, the youth are promising but still too tender to take power on their own. Briand will be at the end of his contract next summer. Until then, it will be a question of remembering that he can claim more than crumbs.

League 1 Bordeaux and Roche go their separate ways 10/07/2021 At 5:04 PM