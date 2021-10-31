Bosz praises RC Lens, two bad news falls before Stade Rennais

Zapping Goal! Football club OL – Strasbourg: the pre-match brief

OL emerged victorious from the shock of the 12th day of L1 yesterday against RC Lens (2-1). Not without difficulty since the Gones were almost joined by the Sang et Or after leading by two goals at the break.

“Lens is the best team we’ve played against, there are games we don’t deserve to lose, maybe we didn’t deserve to win this one,” said Peter Bosz. We lose a lot of easy balls. We can do much better. We failed to keep the ball at times. They played between the lines. We had to stay calm, but not too much after their score reduction. We did the job together until the last minute with a good goalkeeper. I know we can do better, but we need the 3 points. “

Despite this victory, OL could have lost two major players in view of the closing shock of the 13th day of Ligue 1 next Sunday against Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park (8:45 p.m.). Replaced fifteen minutes from the end by Malo Gusto and Sinaly Diomandé, Léo Dubois and Jérôme Boateng indeed came out injured. The case of the German defender raises little concern, since it is about a blow received on the calf. The right-back and captain of Lyon, on the other hand, could be absent for a while: he injured himself alone behind a thigh and immediately asked for the change. According to L’Équipe, today’s reviews will specify the length of their downtime.





