Brest-Monaco live: Mounié surprises the Monegasques

Monaco tries to pass the second
Monaco’s new entrants are trying to change the course of the game. On his first 3 touhes balls, Jakobs has centered 3 times in the area. But for the moment, Brest is holding.
Jakobs and Sidibé come into play
Niko Kovac feels that his team is struggling to make a difference. Jakobs and Sidibé come into play instead of the pistons, Caio Henrique and Gelson Martins.
It’s complicated for Ben Yedder …
The Monegasque captain is unable to do so for the moment. In one race, he tried to speed up Lilian Brassier but the former Rennais won.
Nübel keeps Monaco alive
Little solicity in the first half, Alexander Nübel is forced to work on a very beautiful end started by Honorat.
Golovin as a detonator on the Monegasque side?
New change made by Niko Kovac. Little in sight on this hour of play, Jean Lucas gives way to Aleksandr Golovin. The Russian will try to change things and sound the revolt of his people.
Gelson Martins finds the frame
It took the 56th minute to see a first shot on target on the Monegasque side, also a symbol of the rise of the Kovac team. On a good cross from Jean Lucas, Gelson Martins arms a beautiful head but it spins into the gloves of Bizot.
Monaco is looking for the gap
Faced with the Brest block, the Monegasques are trying to turn the game around and stretch the lines. For now, the fault is still not found, but Kovac’s troops are starting to find each other.
A first informed on the Brest side
Monaco is gradually settling in the Brest camp. Magnetti is obliged to work and causes a fault on the left side, he is logically sanctioned with a yellow card.
Volland well belted
On a nice breakthrough from Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland is found in the box. The German is however quickly taken by Chardonnet and takes too long to arm his strike.
We start again on the same bases
The second period begins much like the first. Monaco still hampered by the Brest block firmly in place.
A change on both sides
It changed slightly during the break. On the Brest side, it was Christophe Hérelle who gave up his place, visibly embarrassed in terms of muscles at the very end of the first period.
Niko Kovac also brings in new blood to find the solution. Myron Boadu replaces Sofiane Diop.
Here we go again !
It’s gone again here in Brest. The kickoff of this second period is given by the Monegasques.
Brest ahead at the break (1-0)!
It’s half-time at the Francis Le Blé stadium. Brest is ahead thanks to a goal scored early in the game by Steve Mounié. Monaco is embarrassed and cannot find the solution. Kovac’s men will have to do much better in the second half to pick up the score.
Diop also takes a yellow
New card for AS Monaco. On an uncontrolled back tackle, Sofiane Diop received a yellow card. The young Monegasque is doing quite well.
Bizot’s little filet trembles
Finally a first hot situation for Monaco. On the left, the offset is found and Caio Henrique can cock a strike. It fits into the little outside net of Bizot.
Half-time is approaching, Monaco helpless
We are slowly approaching half-time while there are a few minutes left in this first act. And for the moment, the Monegasques lack the resources to claim to equalize. Opposite, Brest is serious in defense and the game plan holds up.
Kovac takes a yellow
From his bench, Niko Kovac begins to get annoyed. Already very upset against the refereeing on the first Brest goal, the Croatian technician does not come down. He gets a yellow card.
Caio Henrique well contained on his side
Source of danger recognized on his left side while he has already distributed 4 assists since the start of the season, Caio Henrique is for the moment well contained. Found on the wing, the Brazilian is caught by Pierre-Gabriel. It works well for Brest.
Paid coaching from Der Zakarian
For now, the choice to start Le Douaron is paying off for Der Zakarian. The Brest striker poses a number of difficulties for the Monegasque rearguard, especially in depth.
Monaco lacking inspiration
The Monegasques are trying to react but for the moment, we do not find the fault in the men of Kovac. The Brest block is well in place and it lacks speed and movement to be able to bring danger in front.
Mounié tries his luck
Not satisfied by his goal, Steve Mounié arms a daring strike outside the area. It goes significantly above for the Brest striker.
Maripan as boss
Once again launched in depth, Le Douaron is well caught by Maripan. Monaco is in difficulty after this opening of the Brest score which gave wings to the team of Der Zakarian.
Brest goes ahead thanks to Mounié!
Second free kick in stride for Faivre, almost at the corner post. This time, it is well kicked on the head of Le Douaron who deviates in the direction of Mounié. The attacker just has to push the ball into the net. It’s 1-0 for Brest, Francis Le Blé is exulting!
It goes into touch …
It is drawn by Romain Faivre, and it goes into touch. The Brest playmaker hurried a little and did not find a taker on the trajectory of his ball.
An interesting free kick for Brest
First hot situation for Brest. Free kick at about thirty meters to negotiate after a foul by Badiashile.
It’s too long for Ben Yedder
Monaco is trying to find the fault facing the Brest block. Kevin Volland is looking for Ben Yedder in the depth, it is too long for the native of Sarcelles. It goes in the gloves of Bizot.
Duverne sets the tone against Gelson Martins
Good start to the game for the Brest defender in his left lane. Found several times on his side, Gelson Martins for the moment comes up against a rock.
The pass of 50 for Kovac
After celebrating his 50th birthday a few days ago, Niko Kovac is attending his 50th match on the Monegasque bench in Ligue 1 this afternoon.
The Brestois en bloc
Beginning of the match to the advantage of Monaco, possession largely in favor of Kovac’s men. But the Brestois are currently opposed with a dense block. We avoid leaving the duo Ben Yedder-Volland alone in attack.
Brest tries to lengthen the game
In difficulty to bring out the ball, the Brestois relied for the moment on the long balls in front. It does not find a taker for the moment, although Le Douaron does not balk at the efforts …
Monaco sets foot on the ball
Quickly recovered after the kick-off, the ball circulated among the Monegasques at the start of the match. Kovac’s troops are already trying to settle in the opposing camp.
Let’s go !
The kickoff is given by the Brestois, it’s gone here at the Francis Le Blé stadium!
Warm atmosphere planned for Francis Le Blé
The Celtic Ultras, a group of Stade Brestois supporters, are celebrating their 20th anniversary this Sunday at the Francis Le Blé stadium.
The atmosphere should be there for the occasion as Finistère supporters lit up last night with hundreds of smoke bombs and fireworks.
Monaco wants to continue its good streak
After a mixed start to the season, AS Monaco finally seems to have found the recipe and is going up the slope. In its last 5 matches in L1, the Principality club has pocketed 12 points out of 15 possible. The only downside is the defeat against OL.
The composition of Brest, with Faivre
The eleven of Brest is also known. And everyone is there this afternoon, including Romain Faivre, scorer last week.
The Brest composition: Bizot –Pierre-Gabriel, Chardonnet, Hérelle, Duverne – Magnetti, Belkebla – Honorat, Faivre, Le Douaron – Mounié.
Classic for Monaco, with Volland and Ben Yedder
We know the starting XI of AS Monaco. As since the start of the season, Niko Kovac is making some changes. The only surprise is the Brazilian Jean Lucas who will start in the middle while we were rather expecting Fofana alongside Tchouaméni.
The Monegasque composition : Nübel – Aguilar, Maripan, Badiashile, Caio Henrique – Jean Lucas, Tchouaméni – Gelson Martins, Diop – Volland, Ben Yedder.
An urgent need for victory for Brest
With only six points on the clock in 11 games, Brest is in 19th place in Ligue 1 and would badly need a victory to breathe. Behind, ASSE is also skating. Der Zakarian’s troops snatched a precious point against LOSC last weekend and will seek to offer themselves a first success in front of their home crowd this afternoon.
Hello everyone !
Hello everyone, welcome to this live RMC Sport dedicated to the beautiful poster for this Sunday afternoon, Brest-Monaco! Kick-off scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Francis Le Blé stadium.