Brest wins on the wire against Bucharest in the Champions League

A first away success in the Champions League (3 defeats in 6 games this season in the LDC) that the Bretons therefore went to look for in the money-time. After a first period where the two teams had their momentum (8-4 for Bucharest 11th, 9-9, 19th), the locals were in the lead at the break (16-14), notably carried by their star, Cristina Neagu ( 10 goals this Saturday).
Lacking accuracy at times, the Bretons nevertheless remained well anchored in this meeting thanks to the arm of the French international Niakaté (10 goals) and to the precious stops at the start of the second period of Cléopâtre Darleux (long at more than 40% of stop, before finishing at 33).
A time ahead (24-22, 45th), Brest saw the Romanians return to the approach of money-time, before a kung fu concluded by the untenable Neagu seemed to offer the necessary breathing space in Bucharest (29-27 , 56th). But in a final impetus, the players of Pablo Morel still glued (29-29, 59th), before offering a match point after a good defense.
The coach then asked for the time out while insisting on the conservation of the ball ” until the end “ to avoid the mistake of last week in Budapest. While there were fifteen seconds of play, the Brestoises spun the ball several times, before Niakaté found the loophole in the defense (30-29).