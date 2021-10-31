Britney Spears cropped: sweetheart Sam Asghari reminds her her status has changed

Engaged to Sam Asghari since last September, Britney Spears seems to forget that she will soon be a married woman. But luckily, her darling knows how to call her to order.

Britney Spears has not yet made it … For more than a decade, the singer had drawn a line on marriage because of the guardianship that her father exercised. Now released, the interpreter of Oops I did it again will finally be able to say “yes” to Sam Asghari. An accomplishment for Britney Spears … who seems to have trouble realizing it! This Friday, October 29, she posted a snapshot of her on Instagram with a caption that her future husband did not like. “This trip was not a success but as my boyfriend always says: ‘stay GREAT'”, wrote Britney Spears, thus using the word “boyfriend”. In commentary, Sam Asghari was quick to take back the one he will soon marry. “Fiancé *”, he published, correcting his beauty … and his status!

As a reminder, the young man of 27 years asked Britney Spears in engagement, on September 12th. On their respective Instagram account, the two lovebirds, in love since 2016, announced the good news. The singer shared a video, where she is seen alongside her future husband, showing her fans the beautiful diamond ring he had just given her. “I can not believe it”, she wrote in the caption of the video. For his part, Sam Asghari unveiled a photo, where we can see the couple kissing and Britney Spears highlighting her ring. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love that have been shown to them.”Sam Asghari manager Brandon Cohen told People.





Britney Spears wedding: will her father be invited?

For the moment, the bride and groom have not revealed anything about the union they are preparing. “She wants her children to be involved”, a source told Us Weekly. No wonder Britney wants her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, to attend this special day since she is so close to her children. And while her sister, Jamie Lynn, might also be invited, her father obviously won’t. “She won’t invite her father, assured this source. She never wants to say his name again once she is out of wardship. “ Dropped by his lawyers, Jamie Spears will have to quickly review his defense. The next hearing, intended to formally endorse the end of the guardianship, is scheduled for November 12. A second is scheduled for December 13 to consider financial matters and other details.

