Call of Duty Vanguard: Release date, Warzone, multi, zombie ... We take stock

Who says new year says new episode of Call of Duty. For 2021, Activision’s flagship license returns to its roots to situate its action in the midst of World War II. At the controls of this opus, we find Sledgehammer Games, a studio accustomed to the franchise to which we owe in particular Call of Duty: WWII. Single player campaign, Warzone, multiplayer, zombie … We take stock of everything that this new CoD has in store!

Summary What is the Call of Duty: Vanguard release date?

Who is the developer of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign set?

How will Call of Duty: Vanguard impact Call of Duty: Warzone?

What’s new in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer?

What’s new in Call of Duty: Vanguard zombie mode?

What are the different editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for release November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

Buy Call of Duty: Vanguard on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S at Amazon

Who is the developer of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

This year, The Call of Duty episode is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, a studio that has been working on the franchise since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with Infinity Ward. Since then, they have also worked on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty: WWII or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare co-developed once again with Infinity Ward.

When is the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign set?

Just like WWII, the setting for this new Call of Duty is once again WWII. In the story trailer unveiled by Activision at the beginning of October, we discover that the players will be brought to play the different members of the Task Force One, a squad formed towards the end of the war and made up of soldiers from different countries to completely eliminate the Axis threat. Among them are Sgt Arthur Kingsley who is a leader, Polina Petrova, a Russian sniper in search of revenge, Lucas Riggs, an explosives expert who has problems with authority, Wade Jackson, an exceptional pilot. , as well as Richard Webb who is none other than Arthur’s right-hand man. All of these characters will be playable with the exception of Richard for reasons still unknown.

The squad will be called upon to fight a Nazi officer by the name of Hermann Wenzel Freisinger who is already seeking to install a Fourth Reich while the third is on the verge of being defeated. Additionally, it is possible that these characters will return in the future. Indeed, during the last New York Comic Con, Sam Maggs, a senior member of Sledgehammer Games, said the developers had thought of Vanguard 2 and 3 which could be developed depending on the reception of this first component.

How will Call of Duty: Vanguard impact Call of Duty: Warzone?

Following the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard next November, Call of Duty: Warzone, the license free battle royale, will receive a new map based in the heart of the Pacific. This new map will include a completely new play area on an island built from scratch and which will include many points of interest. On the official site, the developers promise a change of pace from the war-ravaged environments of Verdansk. Instead, expect lush landscapes, rock faces, and plenty of hidden secrets. However, the two cards are roughly equal in area.

The Pacific Map was built with the same technology and engine as Call of Duty: Vanguard for “smooth weapon integration and gameplay balance“according to the developers who also mention cross-play, cross-progression and cross-gen”completely optimized“. A “huge free content calendar“will also be announced during the holiday season and throughout 2022. Among these contents, we will find in particular “new GM cards, selections, community celebrations, as well as limited-time and seasonal events“.

What’s new in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer?

At launch, Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature 20 maps that will take place in different theaters of war during WWII: the Western Front, the Eastern Front, North Africa as well as the Pacific. During the beta, players were able to discover different maps such as Hotel Royal, Red Star, Gavutu, or Eagle’s Nest. According to Greg Reisdorf, Multiplayer Creative Director at Sledgehammer Games, one of the biggest novelties of Call of Duty: Vanguard is a new system called Reactive Gameplay Environments, that is to say that parts of the scenery of multiplayer maps will be destructible. According to the developers, the impacts of the bullets on the environment should be different depending on the ammunition used. They also insist on the fact that this mechanic is not only aesthetic and that it can have real effects on the gameplay since it will be possible to destroy elements of the map to open new lines of sight. Thus, the maps should be greatly modified between the start and the end of a game.





Call of Duty: Vanguard also offers new features in terms of game modes. First, there is the Patrol mode in which players earn points by staying in a moving score area. Then there is the Champion of the Hill mode which is billed as “a mix between Battle Royale and Gunfight mode“according to Greg Reisdorf. So it’s a multi-arena survival tournament, where tactics and strategy combine with fast-paced action. A game begins with eight teams divided into squads of one, two or three players. The teams are then sent to one of the four arenas surrounding Champion Hill: the airstrip, the courtyard, the market or the station. During rounds of 60 seconds, the different teams must keep their number of lives while removing as much as possible from the opposing team. With each elimination, players earn money which can also be collected directly from the ground as well as additional lives. Every three rounds there is a purchasing phase during which players can buy lives, new weapons, assets, streaks … Thanks to this mechanic, the teams gain power as the game progresses. and the one who wins is obviously the last one alive.

The developers of Sledgehammer Games also promise tactical gameplay that works “around new mechanics of using guns, greater weapon customization, blind firing, custom ballistics“and other elements. In addition, the multiplayer mode takes the story of the single player campaign and will extend the story from the launch but also in the following seasons. This is why we can find characters from one mode to another. Finally, the latest big news in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer is a tool called Combat Pacing. This is a new matchmaking system that varies the size of teams to offer combat of varying intensity. Concretely, the matchmaking will search for parties according to three different profiles. The first, Tactical, is the traditional Call of Duty experience that pits two teams of 6. The second, Assault, increases the game to 14v14 while the last, Blitz, pushes that number up to 24v24.

What’s new in Call of Duty: Vanguard zombie mode?

For his zombie mode developed by Treyarch, Call of Duty: Vanguard places its action in the ruins of Stalingrad and offers a new chapter in the great Dark Aether saga. Story-wise, you and your teammates are called in by Professor Krafft as the Nazis seem to have discovered a way to win the war by signing a pact with a Dark Aether entity. The big villain of this new mode is none other than Oberführer Von List, commander of the SS Die Wahrheit battalion. Players will then be able to play as Inviktor the Destroyer, Bellekar the Witch, Norticus the Conqueror or Saraxis the Obscure who will face Kortifex the Immortal, a powerful entity who has granted Von List the command of an army of the dead- living. At the start of the game, players will face basic zombies before facing off against Boom Schreiers, a sort of deadly proximity mines capable of sprinting. Afterwards, even more dangerous enemies will appear like the Sturmkreiger, monstrosities of more than 2 meters armed with machine guns.

In terms of game mechanics, players will be able to donate Sacrificed Hearts to the Altar of Pacts to choose from a variety of upgrades as perks or access to the Mystery Box. What’s more, it will be possible to borrow portals of the dark ether to continue the battle on multiple fronts like the war-ravaged fields of Merville, the rainy roofs in Paris occupied by the Nazis or the Japanese army camp at Shi No Numa. On average, the developers have announced that most matches will be able to end after about 20 minutes, having achieved all four objectives and survived until exfiltration.

What are the different editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

At launch, Call of Duty: Vanguard will offer two different editions on PC and three on consoles. Common to all media, there is obviously the standard edition which includes the base game and the First Line weapons pack. If you decide to pre-order the game before its November 5 release, you’ll have access to Operator Arthur Kingsley as well as the Virtuoso Night Raid weapon plan in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Call of Duty: Warzone.

For players who want to own the game on old-gen (PS4 / Xbox One) and next-gen (PS5 / Xbox Series) consoles, they can take the Cross-Gen Bundle. In addition to the previous bonuses, this edition also features 5 hours of Double Weapon EXP. Finally, the last offer is none other than the Ultimate Edition which includes all the previous bonuses as well as 5 hours of double Player EXP, the Expeditionary Corps Pack (with 3 operator appearances and 3 weapon blueprints with tracer bullets) as well as as a Battle Pass, valid only for one season of the Vanguard Battle Pass.

Buy Call of Duty: Vanguard on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S at Amazon