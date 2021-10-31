Carla Bruni “monstrous”: new photos with her daughter Giulia, already ready for Halloween!

Quickly, Internet users reacted to this cute publication. “Too cute“,”Halloween vibes“,”Wonderful little girl like her mom“,”Happy Halloween Giulia !!!!!!“,”Very happy halloween“,”Ah ah I recognize little Giulia“, we can read in the comments. In the story, Carla also showed off her scary disguise with a fluorescent monster mask.”Boo!she yells at the camera.





Daughter of Carla Bruni and Nicolas Sarkozy, little Giulia was born on October 19, 2011. Three years before, her parents were married during an intimate ceremony at the Elysee Palace in February 2008. For her part, the former President of the Republic was also father of Jean and Pierre, whom he had with his first wife Marie-Dominique Culioli, as well as of Louis, whose mother is Cécilia Attias.

The former presidential couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this year. “13 years of marriage today …. Thank you my love Nicolas Sarkozy“the former model wrote on Instagram for the man she often calls her”lover“. Interviewed by Gala, she confided about her union with Nicolas Sarkozy: “Between us, there is a balance, a strength. We are very lucky.“