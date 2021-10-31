Casino and Leclerc continue their business operations against rising fuel prices

At Leclerc stations, fuel will still be at cost until November 14, while the commercial actions operated by Casino have no end date for the moment.

Casino and Leclerc are continuing their mobilization to help their customers face the rise in fuel prices. At Leclerc stations, fuel will still be at cost until November 14. The operation was to end this weekend but the sign announced that it would be continued for two more weeks.

“While the school holidays are unfolding, I am announcing to you, on behalf of all the business leaders of the E.Leclerc Movement, that we are going to extend this operation until November 14 ”, unveiled Michel-Edouard Leclerc, president of the Strategic Committee of the E.Leclerc Centers in a press release and on Twitter. This operation started on October 18 in the group’s 713 service stations.

” We did this to put the debate back in the right place: in reality, it is not us, the distributors, who have the power over the price at the pump. This is the responsibility of the State, which 60% fuel tax! We also did it because we are E.Leclerc: we cannot remain inactive in the face of inflation “, he hammers.





An increase of 29% over one year

But Leclerc is not the only brand with furniture. Casino is also going there with its commercial gesture, via two operations. One of them, aimed at selling the fuel at cost price in 100 supermarkets and 35 hypermarkets, from Thursday to Sunday, and in progress since August 6, continues. The other is to offer customers vouchers, so that the fuel ultimately costs them 1 euro per liter, in 32 hypermarkets, from Thursday to Saturday. No end of operation date has been indicated.

For its part, Carrefour will not extend its commercial operation beyond October 31. Since October 18, the brand has offered a discount of 5 euros granted for each tank of gasoline.

In early October, prices at the pump climbed again by two cents, bringing the year-over-year price increase to 29%. This inflation affects all road fuels: the liter of SP98 was thus established at 1.72 euros, against 1.66 euros for the liter of SP95, exceeding their record level of April 2012. Diesel, whose liter reached 1.5583 euros on average, was now three cents more expensive than its record in October 2018.

To support the French in the face of this situation, the government has opted for the establishment of a “Middle class allowance” of 100 euros for the 38 million French people earning less than 2000 euros net per month, and not only for motorists. This aid will be distributed automatically, without the recipients having to take any steps, mostly in December.