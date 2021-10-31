China rejects US investigation into origins of pandemic

“No matter how many times this report is published and how many versions concocted, it cannot change the entirely political and false nature of this report.“, According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Beijing rose up on Sunday against an investigation by US intelligence services published on Friday into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling it “political and false“, While urging Washington to”stop attacking” China.

“No matter how many times this report is published and how many versions concocted, it cannot change the entirely political and false nature of this report.Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

China had already expressed its strong opposition to the initial findings published in the summary report at the end of August, the ministry added in a statement. He added that the fact that intelligence agencies were wiretapped as part of the origin-tracing efforts was a “irrefutable proofOf politicization, and urged the United States to “stop attacking and sullying China“.

The document released Friday was a new version of the top secret report handed to the US president at the end of August, which had given intelligence services 90 days to “redouble effortsTo explain the origin of the pandemic. He said without new information, intelligence agencies would not be able to judge whether the virus appeared through zootransmission or through a laboratory leak.





He adds that China’s cooperation will likely be necessary to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of the virus, while stressing that Beijing continues to “hamper the global investigation“. According to the theory “laboratory leakThe virus is believed to have spread from a research center in Wuhan, the city where the contagion was first reported. This theory is still unsubstantiated and China has repeatedly rejected it.

Beijing has been urged to consider a new investigation into the origins of the pandemic after the delayed and highly politicized visit by a team of international experts from the World Health Organization, which failed to determine how the virus declared himself. But Chinese officials resisted the demands, saying they were politically motivated.

In August, Joe Biden said China was withholding “essential informationOn the origins of the Covid-19, adding that Chinese officials had tried to prevent access by international investigators. Although the US president’s study was launched as the laboratory leak theory gained momentum, the report notes that most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.

