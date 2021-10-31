Chinese horoscope for Saturday, October 30, 2021

On the subject of health, you will feel in good shape and risk exceeding your limits. However, your digestive system could be temporarily damaged. Now is the time to review your dietary balance if you want to stay in good shape. In terms of mood, an almost ideal day! Regarding money and work, this is the ideal time to make professional contacts. You will be able to give new impetus to your career. Your professional skills will be recognized at their fair value and you will know how to take advantage of them. On the other hand, in the material domain, caution is always required. Regarding love, today you can enjoy moments of tenderness and sensuality. Your irresistible charm promises you a dazzling period of love. Single, a new love will seem exhilarating to you, but the flame of this ardor will be brief.

Our advice for your day: let your charm act and enjoy all the good times without ulterior motives.

When it comes to love, there are certain concerns that will prevent you from being interested in your emotional life. Try leaving work-related issues at your doorstep to unwind a bit. Money and work level, because sometimes you seem totally drowned in the responsibilities, you will not be ready to face reality and its dire consequences. A little courage, we must face! Regarding health, you have a good tone! Mood level, everything is complicated today.

Our tip for your day: the weather has too much of an influence on your morale. The grayness makes you gloomy.

Health level, you will not lack tone. When it comes to money and work, your work bores you more and more, and you neglect it. Watch out for mistakes. About the mood, rather gloomy day. On the side of love, it is time for you to realize that the balance of power that you have established for some time with your partner is unlikely to improve your life as a couple! Be mindful of things and listen to his opinion and advice. You will not regret it.

Our tip of the day: nothing and nobody finds favor in your eyes right now! It is time to realize this.

When it comes to mood, efficiency is the top priority today! In Love, the day starts off with a bang, but calm will return at the end of the afternoon and the evening will be pleasant. You will have to know how to adapt to these abrupt changes to get through them today. When it comes to money and work, you will be judged by your actions, so don’t waste your time in vain discussions and focus on the essentials. It is useful to prepare the ground in advance. Health level, marked improvement on the physical level.

Our tip of the day: don’t wait until the last minute to prepare for a family reunion, or an evening with friends.

On a health level, do yoga or relax. Regarding money and work, you will take good initiatives in a professional context. Your efficiency will be appreciated and recognized by your superiors. It wouldn’t be absurd to think that a promotion might come sooner than expected … About the mood, very ordinary day. About love, you will not be able to fully enjoy the present moment, you will be tense. You will sulk your friends and seek isolation at all costs. Why such an attitude?

Our advice for your day: don’t neglect your personal life, even if your work takes a lot of energy.

Regarding money and work, to your organizational skills and rigor, you will add an invigorating punch and enthusiasm. The day is placed under the best auspices in the professional field. If you want to radically change direction or start your own business, now is the time to get started or at least to get information. Don’t use your savings for frivolous expenses. You will need to be reasonable so as not to throw your budget out of balance. Concerning love, sensuality, complicity, tenderness and joie de vivre will always be present. But, today, you will be caught between contradictory astral influxes. Relations with your spouse may therefore go through a phase of tension. The climate will be unfavorable for singles who will not even want to please or seduce. On the health side, you will not lack tone. Your nervous balance is good and you will have a great capacity for recovery. Stay in shape by participating in regular physical activity. In terms of mood, a beautiful day in perspective.

Our tip of the day: watch your diet and exercise regularly to stay in shape.





About the mood, no big surprises. When it comes to money and work, whether it is money or work, do not change your habits, stay in your position, this is not the time to agree or go for it head down. Take the time to explain your reasons, but departing from your principles would mean the end of your authority. Concerning love, the sentimental sector being particularly well aspected today, you will evolve in a pleasant climate. If you are alone, news can transform your emotional life. As a couple, the atmosphere will be tender. Speaking of health, you will probably suffer from headaches. To avoid them, you should remember to ventilate your office or your home and take regular breaks.

Our tip of the day: think before you speak because you could just make a huge blunder without wanting to.

On the love side, you will go from surprise to surprise and this, for your greatest pleasure. Change is on the way! All the radical changes that will affect your sentimental life will be beneficial in the more or less long term. Don’t be timid, take initiatives. When it comes to money and work, in the professional sector, be on the lookout for all openings. You can count on the global atmosphere that will give you a real boost. Obstacles will not scare you. You will even have a more developed competitive spirit than usual. On a material level, you would try a game of poker today, but beware, your taste for risk could make you lose big. Speaking of mood, the horizon emerges. Health level, good balance. You don’t have to worry about that. However, try not to have eyes bigger than your stomach, literally. Your appetite seems insatiable and you will find it hard to resist the temptation to overindulge.

Our tip of the day: now is the right time to reorganize your schedule or revise your priorities.

Regarding love, your attitude lets your partner think that your feelings are lukewarm. If this is the case, you might as well admit it to him right away, waiting for them to switch off before reacting will only be more painful. On the health side, a healthy lifestyle. On the side of mood, ups and downs. Compared to money and work, the atmosphere at work becomes lighter. It motivates you to consolidate your links. You will use your sense of humor to socialize. This will prove to be very effective.

Our tip for your day: you need to clear your mind.

On the mood side, a lot of tension! Regarding money and work, you will know how to make the necessary arrangements to face any problem in your work. Your plans for the future will be a priority. You will do everything to achieve your goals and will not neglect the financial aspect. Speaking of health, swimming, running, walking would do you a lot of good. Make a choice, your body wants it from you. About love, you will hear reign supreme over the heart of your spouse. Your jealousy will be a bad counselor. Your partner will seem distant to you, you will have the impression that he is moving further and further away from you. Quickly reestablish communication.

Our tip of the day: it’s time to take charge and see life with a little more optimism.

When it comes to money and work, you need to move on, to broaden your horizons. Don’t focus on the little worries. If you have the idea of ​​completely changing lanes, now is more than a good time. On the love side, the intensity of your emotions prevents you from reasoning logically, put off the big discussions until later. You may need to take a few days of seclusion to clear your mind. Concerning health, migraines probable. Apply essential oils to your temples for pain relief. Regarding the mood, nothing will be easy.

Our tip of the day: talk to someone you trust about what’s bothering you. This will help you see it clearly.

On the love side, single people could have a great meeting. In a Relationship, a renewed passion is possible if you put a little of your own into it. Regarding the mood, overall have a good day. Concerning health, tone in slight decrease. As for money and work, you will hardly feel concerned by the ambient turmoil. The challenges and challenges ahead will not be for you.

Our tip of the day: do you like chocolate? No need to deprive yourself, on the other hand, avoid eating a whole tablet.

