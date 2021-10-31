Chinese horoscope for Sunday, October 31, 2021

On the love side, there is a clear reduction in the climate in your married life, you will undertake new activities with your partner and communication will be much better. Single, the succession of short-lived adventures will leave you unsatisfied. You want something else. Regarding money and work, you will have to overcome doubts in your projects. Your initiatives could have interesting spinoffs. Be realistic and moderate in all circumstances. On the health side, you will benefit from excellent physical resistance but your nerves will be on edge. Mood level, a little tense atmosphere.

Our advice for your day: you always have a project in mind to get ahead of your competition, but you have to decompress.

When it comes to money and work, you will always be very efficient and your superiors may well give you new responsibilities. Do not disappoint them and put all your strengths to good use, do not hesitate to use great means. An administrative or legal problem could force you to postpone certain expenses or investments. Mood level, good day for your ego. On the love side, this day favors the expression of feelings. This will allow you to harmonize a relationship weakened by everyday life or by the lack of communication. Take time together and devote yourself entirely to your partner. On the health side, your morale, which has been declining for some time, will skyrocket. Indeed, even if all is not perfect, things are improving and you will find hope and courage. You are in good physical condition and it would be in your best interest to exercise.

Our advice for your day: a small green plant in or on your desk will pleasantly personalize your workspace.

On the mood side, a rather average day. On the health side, you will not lack energy and your dynamism will be emulated. You will need to spend your energy doing physical activity. However, you will have to think about taking breaks so as not to end the day on the kneecaps. In terms of money and work, you are able to make positive changes in your work. You will have some influence over your colleagues and you will try to get your ideas across. As far as financial operations are concerned, you can get started if you have taken all the guarantees. Now will be the time to review your investments or start capitalization. On the love side, as a family, you are too available for some people and not enough for others. This may offend more than one! Of course you can’t be everywhere at the same time, but be careful. Life as a couple will be routine and if you are alone you will not do anything to change this.

Our tip for your day: eat an apple in the morning so you can wait for lunch without snacking.

Speaking of health, take care of your digestive system. Mood level, the stars are with you. Regarding money and work, you will iron out a difficulty thanks to a friend. Favor dialogue with those around you. You will be able to compromise and listen to your loved ones. Level love, your intuition will not fail you, so do not hesitate to follow it. You have the art and the manner to seduce. Single, no doubt, this day is for you!

Our tip of the day: don’t hesitate to admit your mistakes, whatever the field. You will be forgiven more easily.

Mood level, not a very balanced day. Regarding health, beware of gluttony. To stay in good shape and to avoid minor hassles, you will have to go from gourmet to gourmet! Appreciate the good things but stay reasonable. In Love, if you live as a couple, tenderness and complicity will be there, spiced up by a beautiful sensuality. We couldn’t ask for more. Single, despite your desire to meet people, you will not take the initiative. You trust fate … for now. Concerning money and work, complications are to be expected in your professional life. Nothing will turn out the way you want it to. You will no longer see the end of this endless bad day. Fortunately, you won’t have bad news in the hardware area.

Our advice for your day: to enjoy life, know how to appreciate the smallest pleasures and pleasures of everyday life.

On the side of love, you who adore novelty and change, you will be overwhelmed. You will experience great moments of happiness. Some disappointments are possible for singles, but nothing serious. On the other hand, friendly relations will be privileged. When it comes to mood, it’s not all bad. When it comes to money and work, put your pride aside and don’t hesitate to ask your colleagues for help if necessary. Material well-being, comfort, satisfaction of your aesthetic tastes will be at the center of your concerns. Health side, good resistance to viral attacks.





Our tip for your day: you should take the time to clear things up to get out of the fog.

On a healthy level, balance your meals and spare your stomach. Speaking of mood, the day should be calm. In terms of money and work, practical details will prevent you from devoting yourself properly to your personal projects. Long live procrastination, postpone until tomorrow (if possible of course)! Regarding love, you will have special ties with your family. Children will come first today, and nothing can distract your attention from your loving cherubs.

Our tip of the day: you organize everything for your little family but don’t forget to take care of your well-being, too.

On the mood side, a demanding day. Speaking of health, relax, do yoga, but avoid overindulging. About money and work, projects are starting to emerge timidly. You will need more willpower for them to come to fruition. Surround yourself with a great team and prepare your arguments if you want them to succeed. About love, relationships with your partner will be passionate. Don’t be blinded by jealousy. Learn to trust the loved one and the tensions will go away on their own.

Our tip of the day: Without calculating the number of calories in each meal, you could go a little bit to balance your meals.

About love, the one you love is just waiting for a gesture or a word from you to reach happiness. Why deny him this pleasure? Doubt no longer, the future is in your hands. When it comes to money and work, at work conflicts are likely to erupt. Keep your cool and do not get involved in conflicts that do not directly concern you. About the mood, slightly stressful day. About health, good endurance.

Our advice for your day: do not annoy your neighbors by turning on the music. Use a wireless headset.

When it comes to love, a feeling of lack might make you irritable. Show your feelings, you have nothing to lose, on the contrary. You will feel liberated. When it comes to money and work, you feel confused because of certain changes. Do not worry, you will soon find your marks thanks to your ability to adapt. On the health side, your body needs to flush out toxins. Drink water regularly. Mood level, day to quickly forget!

Our advice for your day: you need a long-term project to project yourself into the future and get you out of the doldrums.

As far as money and work are concerned, you’re plugged into 10,000 volts and you’re bustling all over the place! This is not how you will get the results you are hoping for. You will only achieve your goals if you approach your job with calm and determination. By dispersing you lose your efficiency. Remember to check that you have paid your pending bills so as not to have any unpleasant surprises. On the health side, hydrate yourself. Drink water regularly. You do not have any particular health problem at the moment, you even seem to be invulnerable to the microbes and viruses that roam around. Maintain your healthy lifestyle to keep this going. When it comes to love, your Good Samaritan soul prompts you to reach out to anyone in distress. Be careful, some will not hesitate to take advantage of your kindness. The life of a couple does not have any surprises in store for you today. The routine in which you operate suits you very well. Single, you don’t have much to expect from this day if you don’t take charge. It’s up to you to take your destiny into your own hands. On the mood side, a carefree day!

Our tip of the day: add a touch of greenery to your interior with a bouquet of flowers or a green plant.

About the mood, lack of realism! On the health side, do yoga to release tension. When it comes to money and work, you have no reason not to progress, the obstacles are behind you. Make an effort, you just need to find the right strategy. Ask for advice. On the love side, you ask too much of the loved one. Come back to earth. Be more realistic. You know full well that you yourself would not be able to fulfill so many desires.

Our advice for your day: to be more efficient, you should review your organization. This would save you from running all day.

