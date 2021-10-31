Christina Milian’s (unexpected) disguise who frightened her son Isaiah

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora’s son Isaiah was halfway between fright and hilarity when he discovered his mother’s awesome Halloween costume. A moment revealed in video on social networks.
They are not one, but two disguises offered this year Christina milian for Halloween. Matt Pokora’s wife first posted a video of her on Instagram where she is seen performing movements in the combination of deadpool. “Happy Halloween! I said I wanted to be a Marvel character so I became one”, she wrote. But it was in another outfit that she scared her son Isaiah a little later, as evidenced by another video posted this time on the French singer’s Instagram account in which we hear the little boy screaming, between fear and excitement . “There is a T rex in our living room. Happy Halloween”, commented the father.
“It’s fun at the Pokora!”
Continued by his mom disguised as a dinosaur, Isaiah runs while uttering little cries. With its “mom”, it is literally cute. What to give a huge smile to his parents. A simple happiness that is also reflected in the comments. “It’s fun at the Pokora”, “Too funny, you are great parents”, “Ahahahah excellent happy Halloween”, can we read in particular. The words of Internet users delighted, but perhaps a little frustrated not to have seen the costume of Matt Pokora, nor the reaction of the youngest Kenna, born in April. But, at only 6 months old, he may be a little young to have to live through such scares, unlike his big brother who will celebrate his two years in January 2022.
A visit to Disney three years ago
In 2019, Christina Milian and Matt Pokora did not have children together yet, but they had celebrated Halloween at Disneyland Paris, with the daughter of the American singer, Violet, born from a previous relationship. In 2020, in an Instagram story, Matt Pokora had opted for a hat with cow horns as a disguise. Simple but effective. The singer born in Strasbourg is perhaps like the French who would be less interested in the Halloween party than the Americans. According to a survey published by the YouGov institute quoted by RTL, only two in ten French people intend to participate.
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias