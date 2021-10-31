Clément Braz Afonso of CC Etupes breaks the stopwatch and wins the

Clément Braz Afonso from CC Étupes wins the 8th stage, a time trial between Baillif and Saint-Claude, this Saturday, October 30. He completed the 10.3 kilometers of the course in 23’38 “10 and ahead of the yellow jersey, Stéfan Bennett of the Pro Immo team who made the time of 23’39” 91.

Yasmina Yacou and Eddy M. Golabkan

He wanted this victory … He gave everything to get it. It was a much anticipated step. She kept all of her promises. The match between Braz Afonso, Mora and Bennett, in the climb of the wall of Saint-Claude was beautiful.

Less than two seconds separate the first two of this individual time trial.

After a thunderous start, the member of CC Étupes, white jersey, the best youngster in the competition, won the 8th stage by completing 23 minutes 38 seconds and 10 hundredths, the 10.3 kilometers, in the wall of Saint-Claude. Clément Braz Afonso, 21, is getting closer to the record of 23’02 ”which dates from 1988 and which is held by the Venezuelan Leonardo Sierra… He greeted the news with a broad smile.

In second position, the yellow jersey, Stéfan Bennett of the Pro Immo team. Impressive regularity and very complete, the rider clocked 23’39 “91. He thus consolidates his first place in the general classification.

Barring an accident, he should win this 70th edition of the Guadeloupe Cycling Tour, tomorrow, Sunday.





The third is none other than the restless Axel Zingle, Braz Afonso’s teammate at CC Étupes. The young man has often been at the forefront since the start of this Tour. He definitely left his mark on the competition. His time: 24’16 “05.

Luis Mora Ramirez, one of the two Venezuelans from the UVMG takes 4th place in this time trial… He could certainly have hoped for better if he hadn’t taken the wrong course at less than 500 meters from the lane. ‘finish … He sets a stopwatch of 24 minutes and 20 seconds …

The first Guadeloupe is a regular at the Saint-Claude wall, Boris Carène. The rider of the CCD team has a time of 25’54 “77.

The 73 runners were warmly encouraged by the large crowd. Spectators who would not have missed this step, for nothing in the world.

