    Clermont Foot – OM: The probable lines with Caleta-Car and Amavi

    On behalf of the 12th day of Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille (4th, 19pts) moves to Stade Gabriel-Montpied against Clermont Foot Auvergne, (14th, 13pts). A meeting in which Jorge Sampaoli may turn a little while the Europa League resumes its rights next week. The presence in the starting XI of Alvaro Gonzalez, Luis Henrique, Pape Gueye and Jordan Amavi is far from trivial. An opposition to follow this Sunday, October 31 from 9 p.m.

    The probable compositions before Clermont Foot – OM

    Clermont Football : Desmas – Zedadka, Houtmondji, Ogier, N’Simba – Abdul Samed, Busquets – Alleviah, Khaoui, Rashani – Hamel

    OM : Lopez – Saliba, Gonzalez, Caletar Car – Luis Henrique, Guendouzi, Gueye, Gerson, Amavi – Payet – Milik



