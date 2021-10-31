More

    Clermont – OM: Arkadiusz Milik and Dimitri Payet substitutes for Marseille, Cengiz Under as playmaker

    Sports


    Obviously, Jorge Sampaoli wanted freshness and new ideas. Entangled in a complicated series for 8 matches (1 victory), the OM coach decided to turn to challenge Clermont (8:45 p.m.) by doing without his two strong offensive elements: Arkadiusz Milik and Dimitri Payet. The two men start on the bench while seven changes were made compared to the team aligned in Nice on Wednesday (1-1).

    Those who benefit are numerous: Bamba Dieng finds the tip of the attack while Konrad de la Fuente finds the left side of the Marseille attack. In the middle, Cengiz Under will be aligned as playmaker while Gerson will be in midfield alongside Boubacar Kamara and Matteo Guendouzi.

    In Clermont too, there is something new. After a complicated week with police custody resulting from a car accident he had caused, Mohamed Bayo is replacing, just like Jason Berthomier and Jodel Dossu.

    League 1


    With Milik, OM is not doing so well but it is with him that he can go far

    A DAY AGO

    • Clermont’s composition : Desmas – Zedadka, Hountondji, Ogier, Nsimba – Iglesias, Abdul Samed – Allevinah, Khaoui, Rashani – Hamel
    • OM’s composition : Lopez – Saliba, Balerdi, Peres – Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi – Ünder, Gerson, De la Fuente – Dieng

    League 1

    “I’m a little too blocked”: Gerson lucid about his situation at OM

    10/29/2021 At 2:14 PM

    Transfers

    A world champion in the sights, Neymar as a go-between: the PSG scents the good shots

    10/28/2021 At 1:30 PM


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous article“It’s time to act together”, warns the Pope
    Next articleJean-Louis Trintignant and Romy Schneider: this little-known secret idyll in the middle of filming

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC