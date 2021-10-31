Clermont – OM: Arkadiusz Milik and Dimitri Payet substitutes for Marseille, Cengiz Under as playmaker

Obviously, Jorge Sampaoli wanted freshness and new ideas. Entangled in a complicated series for 8 matches (1 victory), the OM coach decided to turn to challenge Clermont (8:45 p.m.) by doing without his two strong offensive elements: Arkadiusz Milik and Dimitri Payet. The two men start on the bench while seven changes were made compared to the team aligned in Nice on Wednesday (1-1).

Those who benefit are numerous: Bamba Dieng finds the tip of the attack while Konrad de la Fuente finds the left side of the Marseille attack. In the middle, Cengiz Under will be aligned as playmaker while Gerson will be in midfield alongside Boubacar Kamara and Matteo Guendouzi.

In Clermont too, there is something new. After a complicated week with police custody resulting from a car accident he had caused, Mohamed Bayo is replacing, just like Jason Berthomier and Jodel Dossu.

League 1

Clermont’s composition : Desmas – Zedadka, Hountondji, Ogier, Nsimba – Iglesias, Abdul Samed – Allevinah, Khaoui, Rashani – Hamel

: Desmas – Zedadka, Hountondji, Ogier, Nsimba – Iglesias, Abdul Samed – Allevinah, Khaoui, Rashani – Hamel OM’s composition : Lopez – Saliba, Balerdi, Peres – Lirola, Kamara, Guendouzi – Ünder, Gerson, De la Fuente – Dieng

