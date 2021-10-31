Clermont-OM: the probable lines

More

    Author of a start to the season with a contrasting record with three wins, four draws and four defeats, Clermont welcomes OM this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium at the end of the 12th day of Ligue 1. For this shock, Pascal Gastien, the coach of the Clermont-Ferrand club, is deprived of Johan Gastien and Naël Jaby, suspended, while Josué Albert is in the recovery phase.

    According to L’Équipe, Clermont will appear in 4-2-3-1 with Arthur Desmas in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Akim Zedadka, Cédric Hountondji, Florent Ogier and Vital Nsimba, from right to left. Jonathan Iglesias and Salis Abdul Samed will form the double-pivot while Jason Berthomier will be positioned a notch higher, in a role of playmaker. On the wings, Jodel Dossou and Elbasan Rashani will try to shine Pierre-Yves Hamel, positioned in point of attack.

    Clermont’s probable composition according to L’Équipe : Desmas – Zedadka, Hountondji, Ogier, Nsimba – Iglesias, Abdul Samed – Dossou, Berthomier, Rashani – Hamel

    OM must revive

    For its part, OM have won only one of their last eight matches in all competitions and will try to revive. For this trip to Clermont, Jorge Sampaoli, the coach of the Marseille club, can count on a whole group and will therefore have a choice at his disposal when building his starting XI.


    According to L’Équipe, OM will appear in 3-2-4-1 with Pau Lopez in the cages, protected by a three-player defense made up of William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car and Luan Peres, from right to left. Valentin Rongier and Boubacar Kamara will form the double-pivot, while Mattéo Guendouzi and Dimitri Payet will play higher, in an offensive role. Pol Lirola and Cengiz Ünder will try to make differences on the wings while Arkadiusz Milik will occupy the forefront of the Marseille attack.

    The probable composition of OM according to L’Équipe : Lopez – Saliba, Caleta-Car, Peres – Rongier, Kamara – Lirola, Guendouzi, Payet, Ünder – Milik

    Note that Provence rather sees a 3-3-3-1 with Leonardo Balerdi in central defense, Pape Gueye and Gerson in the midfield and Payet or Amine Harit in support of Milik.

    The probable composition of OM according to Provence : Lopez – Balerdi, Caleta-Car, Peres – Kamara, Gueye, Gerson – Lirola, Payet (or Harit), Ünder – Milik

    The Clermont-OM match will be to be followed at 8:45 p.m. on Prime Video but also live on DailyMercato by clicking here.


