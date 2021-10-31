Clermont-OM: what are the Auvergnats really worth? – Around OM

Let’s be clear: if the outcome of a football match was played at roster value, it wouldn’t even be necessary to OM to make the trip to Clermont on Sunday, as the chasm is yawning between the two teams. Just go take a look at the values Transfermarkt of the two clubs to get an idea: more than 250 million euros for the group of Jorge Sampaoli, against 38 for the Auvergnats of Pascal Gastien. Needless to say, with such a differential, OM move to Clermont with the status of hyper favorite, and that any result other than a victory would constitute a real underperformance for the Marseillais. Except that football is not played with a checkbook, in which case, PSG would have already won ten Champions League. But that is not the subject, although it is pleasant to recall it.

Pascal Gastien’s team became the hit of the month of August in Ligue 1 with its second place. On the other hand, in September …

This Sunday, OM face a real football team, even if the Gabriel-Montpied stadium does not say much to Payet and his teammates. A stadium where the other promoted, Troyes, was picked 2-0 for the first of Clermont in their “country” enclosure (capacity: 11,900 spectators). Better, during the first day of the Auvergnats in the elite, they went to win 2-0 in Bordeaux. If we add two draws during the next two days in Lyon (3-3) and against Metz (2-2), Pascal Gastien’s team has simply become the hit of the month of August in Ligue 1 with his second place and rave reviews on his offense, capable of planting nine pawns in five matches. A levitation which, unfortunately, will not withstand the month of September when it is the defense that will be illustrated, but not in a good way.





Clermont (13 points) is only two points from Lille and Lyon, and five from European places

Indeed, Clermont will take a first combing in Paris (0-4), then another in Rennes (0-6), and finally a lesson in realism at home against Monaco (1-3). Enough to bring everyone down in the difficult world of promoted, when the big teams finally come back from vacation and the summer surprises start to turn yellow. But, it does not matter, because Pascal Gastien and his men know the job and do not run away from the big names. The proof with this welcome success two weeks ago against Lille (1-0) in their den of Gabriel-Montpied, giving a little oxygen in the standings with this 14th place. Right in the soft belly of a tightened Ligue 1, since Clermont (13 points) is only two points from Lille and Lyon, and five from European places, while the first relegation is already far behind (Brest with 6 points).

Two attackers to watch like milk on fire, with the Bayo-Rashani duo

All this to say that the game is far from won for OM Sampaoli, especially as the Auvergne have strong arguments. The first is called Mohamed Bayo, also a summer hit with already six goals and two assists. “Fortunately” for OM, the young Guinean international may be excluded from the scoresheet for extra-sporting reasons (read here). But Bayo is not the only danger, as Elbasan Rashani, an untenable Kosovar international left winger with four goals and two assists, will also have to be closely monitored. If we add nice revelations like the playmaker Jason Berthomier or the left side Vital N’Simba, Gastien has enough to challenge the supposed superiority of his opponent for one night. And if that is not enough, he can also count on a stadium full to the brim. In short, to take the Auvergnats lightly would be a very bad idea …