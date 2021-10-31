Climate: The last seven years are the hottest on Earth

By Graziella L. Updated October 31, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. Posted October 31, 2021 at 5:43 p.m.

As the UN climate conference begins, a report from the World Meteorological Organization lists the extreme weather phenomena observed on the planet in 2021.

From October 31 until November 12, 2021, the COP26, in Scotland. This new UN climate conference must bring together many heads of state to commit to doing more against the global warming. Indeed, despite theParis Agreement signed on the occasion of the COP21, few promises have been kept. And more and more scientists sound the alarm bells about the future of the planet.

During this time, a report fromWorld Meteorological Organization revealed the scale of the climate crisis In progress. It lists the extreme weather events observed on the planet this year and involves climate change. There was no shortage of examples in 2021, between floods in Germany and China, fires in Siberia, heatwaves records in Europe and Canada.

The the last seven years are the hottest on record, 2021 inclusive. According to the WMO, the average temperature of the planet was between 0.18 ° C and 0.26 ° C warmer than 2011. Compared to the pre-industrial level, 2021 is at +1.09 ° C. As a reminder, the purpose of the COPs is to maintain the temperature rise below 2 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, in order to avoid even more catastrophic consequences. In Europe, a weather station in Sicily reached 48.8 degrees while many countries broke heat records This year.





It is no better for the oceans, whose rising temperatures are causing expansion. The melting glaciers and ice cap also causes the sea level to rise very quickly. So the sea ​​level increased by 4.4m per year between 2013 and 2021, doubled compared to the previous decade. At the same time, in Greenland, it rained on the highest peak ever recorded.

The World Meteorological Organization adds to this particularly intense rainy episodes and floods as much in China where the records have been broken, as in Western Europe, northern South America and parts of it. East Africa. At the same time, the drought hit South America hard, causing significant crop losses and shortages as a result.

This report thus echoes that of the IPCC published in August. Let’s hope that this new meeting between world leaders will lead to strong actions to fight against climate change. According to the UN, it remains eight years to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees.