Constance, humorist and radio columnist: “In a healthy society, you can laugh at absolutely anything”

The comedian and radio columnist who does not like political correctness is passing through Nîmes.

Your great-grandfather was a forensic scientist. Were you predestined for black humor?

It must have played out a bit. We have always had a little dark humor. It is also like that with firefighters or those who work in the funeral directors, those who touch death. Life takes over and we develop a particular form of humor.

When you were little, you were shy and that’s why you did theater …

Absolutely and I am still quite reserved. On the radio or on stage, I am a character. In life, I am discreet.

Is that why you create characters rather than stand-up?

I don’t have a life interesting enough to tell it about, that would bother me a lot. I prefer to be interested in the world.

This new show is called “Pot Pourri”. It sounds a bit like an operetta recital!

It was a friend who whispered this title to me, she works in the music industry and when an artist makes a best of, we call it pot-pourri. It went well with my universe. This show is a mix of old and new skits. I found the idea suited, with the oxymoron that I like to put in the title of all my shows.

The question comes up often. Can we laugh at everything?

It is even essential. In a healthy society, you can laugh at absolutely anything. If we accept self-censorship, the taboos will become even more toxic and that will do damage. It’s so important not to let go, to keep laughing at everything. We can’t answer better than Desproges: we can laugh at everything, but not with just anyone. This is the great strength of the theater. People have paid their ticket, come see you for who you are. True freedom of expression today is on stage, where there is no pressure from TV, social networks… It remains a space of freedom to be preserved, otherwise society will become even sicker.





How to explain this regression in such a short time?

Because we give the floor to people who speak stupidly and we give the same value to all words. The less knowledge we have on a subject, the more certainties we have. We live in a society where with social networks, we bow to anger, self-confidence, stupidity.

What are your limits?

The law. Freedom of speech. We live in a free country and the real limit is not censors or threats, it is the law.

All your characters are quite neurotic …

It’s part of society. They say it’s getting worse and worse, but the world has always collapsed and humans have always been hit. The interesting thing is to observe the world, to listen to it, to transcribe it by pushing the sliders a little so that it becomes funny. But that’s real life, real people.

Madness allows to touch the truth of the human being?

I think so. By going through the caricature, we realize the faults of a society. And it becomes less scary. This was already the case with Balzac or Molière.

You work for the radio and the stage. What difference do you make in writing?

It’s not that far away. At the beginning, I tried to have a radio writing, but what is funny is to bring my universe in radio. As it is filmed, I try to write so that it is both radio humor and a little visual, interpreted. What makes my dough is neurosis, excess, but there is also always a bit of play, of staging.

It’s filmed. Were you surprised by the reactions to this column where you showed your breasts?

I did it two or three years ago. And some still can’t get over it. This means that there is still work to do with the body. You can put naked women to sell anything and everything, but when it comes to freedom, it’s always badly taken. I thought he was going to see some reactions to it, but there are more assholes than I thought. It is not a majority, but these are people who speak very loudly.

