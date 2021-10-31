contracts with buyers will now be compulsory

This measure aims to protect producers’ remuneration when less than 3% of volumes in the beef sector are covered by a written contract, for example.

The generalization of written contracts between the farmer and the first buyer of his products, a protective measure for the remuneration of producers, will be mandatory from January 1, 2022 in the beef, pork and dairy sectors, according to a decree published on Saturday in the Official Journal.

This text, eagerly awaited by the industry, will set the music for the new law aimed at “protecting the remuneration of farmers”, known as Egalim 2, adopted on October 18 by Parliament.

This law provides for the generalization of written contracts between the farmer and the company that will transform his products, over a minimum of three years, taking production costs into account. And to make “non-negotiable”, between the manufacturer and the distributor, the part of the price corresponding to the cost of agricultural raw materials.

Securing framework

The publication of the application decrees provides a secure framework for farmers, while annual commercial negotiations on national brand products (Danone, Fleury Michon, Herta, etc.), which have just started, will last until March 1, most of the negotiations take place between December and February.





A second decree published on Saturday concerns exclusively the beef sector, where less than 3% of volumes are today the subject of a written contract. This text provides for experimentation, from 2022 to 2026, of prices, determined or revised according to the terms of the contract, respecting “a minimum limit and a maximum limit, these extreme values ​​being fixed”.

These limits, between minimum and maximum prices, “are set freely between the parties to the contract” and “the inter-profession concerned can develop and publish a standard model of contractual clause”, according to the text.

Price negotiations until March

“These decrees are essential for the heart of the law to work, for trade negotiations to begin calmly” and for manufacturers to be able to finalize their general conditions of sale according to the new rules, we told the Ministry of Agriculture .

These first texts target the sectors concerned as a priority. This will make it possible to avoid finding oneself, for example, in the situation of the poultry sector, where the manufacturer indexes its purchase price on the production costs of the breeders (in the process of exploding) but which then struggles to charge more. dear downstream, according to the ministry.

On the industrial side, it is emphasized that this law will lead to “reasoned and reasonable” increases in products put on the shelves.