COP26 begins in Glasgow, six years after the Paris agreement

: Before it starts for good, back to a scene that took place yesterday. Young activists heckled the British elected Alok Sharma, president of the COP26. They wanted to denounce the fact that his government authorized new oil exploration permits.

: Our journalist Camille Adaoust is already in place to follow the official opening of COP26 in Glasgow. It is now a matter of seconds.

: A member of the royal family stands out: Prince Charles. The future king created an “organic” farm in 1985, supports sustainable town planning and has published his annual carbon footprint for nearly 15 years. “Ecology, [son] longstanding fight, is his best chance to prove his worth as a monarch, says historian Anna Whitelock. Perhaps this is the subject who will define his reign. “ I tell you more in this article.

: “[La résidence royale de Balmoral] is a hunting ground, a playground for the rich. This area should naturally be covered with a rare humid temperate forest, conducive to significant biodiversity. But this is not the case.”





For some environmental and scientific activists, the Windsors (followers of airplane and helicopter travel) find it difficult to transform their speeches into strong acts. A petition signed by 100,000 Britons calls on them to “rewild” their lands, in order to promote biodiversity and reforestation.

: Elizabeth II who criticizes the leaders who “speak but do not act” against the climate crisis, Prince William who tackles billionaires indulging in space tourism … As COP26, which begins today in Glasgow, approaches, the British royal family has stepped up its positions in favor of ecology. But are the Windsors as “green” as they claim? I have looked into the matter.

: She is also one of the faces of this youth who is mobilizing for the climate: Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow, surrounded by an impressive security system, as shown in the photo that the 18-year-old Swede has itself posted.

: “Youth no longer take action as an option.” A few hours before COP26, young people from all over the world gathered for their own climate conference. Here is my report to this youth often disappointed with the inaction of States, but determined to act.

: To accompany your hot coffee, here is a first point on the news of this Sunday, October 31:

Two weeks for the climate. COP26 officially opens today in Glasgow. Objective: to accelerate efforts against global warming, the effects of which are increasingly being felt. Follow our live.

