COP26: here are the 10 most polluting countries in the world

While the COP26 was launched in Glasgow (Scotland) this Sunday, October 31, the countries emitting the most greenhouse gases are in the sights. Because the objective of this 26th climate conference is to force countries to reduce their CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. Here are the 10 most polluting countries in the world.

In a new report published at the beginning of October, the British media Carbon brief revealed the names of the ten countries emitting the most greenhouse gases (GHG), responsible for global warming. This new analysis is based in particular on national responsibility for CO2 emissions between 1850 and 2021, the era known as the “anthropocene”.

NEW | Analysis: Which countries are historically responsible for climate change? | @DrSimEvans Cumulative fossil fuel & land emissions 1850-2021 US 509GtCO2 CN 284 RU 172 BR 113

ID 103 FROM 88 IN 86 UK 74 JP 68 CA 65

And among them are in pole position, the United States with approximately 20% of the world total of CO2 emissions. Behind is China with 11% of total emissions between 1850 and 2021.

France in 12th position

These two behemoths are then followed by Russia (7%), Brazil (5%) and Indonesia (4%). Behind them is Germany in 6th position with 3.5% of cumulative emissions. India is in 7th position, with 3.4%, just ahead of the United Kingdom (3%), Japan (2.7%) and Canada (2.6%).

As for France, although it is not in this top 10, it is however not very far. According to this report, it is located in 12th position, just behind Ukraine.