COP26 in Glasgow: six years after the Paris agreement what to expect from the climate summit?

Six years after COP21 and the Paris Agreement, COP26 opens this Sunday in Scotland. This event was postponed for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 200 countries are meeting until November 12 to strengthen the fight against global warming.

In 2015, in Paris, the COP21 ended with the signing of a historic agreement. For the first time, more than 190 countries pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, so as to limit average global warming to below 2 ° C, ideally to 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era. Six years after the Paris agreement, it is not a question of signing a new treaty in Glasgow, but of renewing and improving the “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDC), these emission reduction roadmaps. provided for in the 2015 agreement.





“The essence of this COP, it will be the announcements of news NDC. The idea is to dramatize this moment so that it pushes each other to go further”, explains to France Info Sandrine Maljean-Dubois, research director at CNRS in the Center for International and Community Studies and Research (Ceric).

Aid to poor countries not yet sufficient

Rich countries, historically responsible for global warming through their greenhouse gas emissions, are also expected to turn on aid to the poorest countries. In 2009, in Copenhagen (Denmark), the developed countries pledged to allocate 100 billion dollars (86 billion euros) each year to finance the transition in these states.

But this promise is still not kept: in 2019, we painstakingly cap around 79 billion dollars (68 billion euros), according to the OECD. Finally, the challenge is to agree on the last technical details of the Paris agreement: the new carbon market rules and the transparency framework.