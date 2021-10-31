Cop26: “Sirens” wash up in nets to warn about the impact of fishing

ECOLOGY – Disguised as mermaids to highlight the impact of industrial fishing. Several thousand people gathered this weekend in Glasgow to urge world leaders to act in favor of the climate, on the eve of COP26, a crucial meeting for the future of the planet which opened this Sunday at noon. .

Many of them had reached Glasgow after a march of several tens or even thousands of kilometers, kicking off the events organized in parallel with the UN climate conference, scheduled until the 12th. November in the Scottish city.

On the banks of the Clyde, overlooking the Cop26 conference center, Ocean Rebellion activists dressed up as sirens to highlight the enormous impact of industrial fishing on greenhouse gas emissions, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.





“Actions, not words”

In the early evening of Saturday 30 October, the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, 18, arrived by train in Glasgow, after joining a campaign by young environmentalists in London the day before against the role of financial institutions in the climate crisis .

Coming from Spain, Belgium or Scotland itself, the demonstrators have previously marched through the city center holding up signs with slogans such as “Actions now!”, “Actions, not words” or “Stop the fossil fuels ”, particularly at the request of the Extinction Rebellion group.

More than a hundred leaders, including the American Joe Biden, the French Emmanuel Macron or the Indian Narendra Modi are expected at the summit.

Scottish police say some 10,000 officers from across the UK will be deployed every day during COP26, which is the largest law enforcement operation ever in Scotland.

