COP26: what are the challenges of the summit against global warming which opens this Sunday?

the essential

The leaders of the world’s major economies met this weekend in Rome for final negotiations on their climate commitments at the G20 summit. This Sunday, October 31, and until November 12, 2021, the COP26 opens in Glasgow (Scotland). La Dépêche takes stock of the objectives of this 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

While the G20 represents nearly 80% of global polluting emissions, its heads of state and government are meeting in Glasgow this Sunday, October 31 for the UN climate summit. The 196 countries and organizations (197 with the European Union) signatories to the Paris Agreement in 2015 will thus have to set their more or less long-term objectives in the face of global warming.

“We must not leave to those who come after us a planet in conflict, whose resources have been wasted, whose ecosystem has been compromised by the selfishness of those who have failed to combine aspiration legitimate to economic and social growth with the need to protect what does not belong to us “, warned Saturday, October 30, Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the dinner he offered to the leaders of the G20, at the Quirinal Palace.

Difficult goals to achieve

The two priorities of this COP26 will be to make more efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to find the money to help developing countries cope.





Limit warming to + 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, a threshold that could already be reached around 2030, according to UN climate experts (IPCC). What is at stake in the negotiations will relate in particular to the date to be set to achieve carbon neutrality: 2050? 2060?

The Italian presidency was pushing for ambitious goals but some members of the G20, emerging, dependent on coal or producers of hydrocarbons, are extremely reluctant.

These announcements are expected commensurate with the urgency: the latest emission reduction commitments from the States of the planet would lead to a “catastrophic” warming of + 2.7 ° C, according to the UN.

Promises kept?

In particular, COP26 will examine the progress that has been made since the adoption of the Paris Agreement six years ago.

Developed countries have promised to help developing states by 2020. A contribution of 100 billion euros made in Copenhagen in 2009, during the COP15. But it gets stuck: “The OECD recently released its report with 2019 figures and we still had a deficit of around $ 20 billion,” regrets the head of the Belgian delegation.

In addition, in a recent United Nations study, even if states keep their current promises, the planet is expected to experience an average temperature increase of 2.7 ° C by the end of the century, which the Secretary-General of United Nations, António Guterres, described as “catastrophic”.

According to UN climate experts (IPCC), we should quickly get rid of fossil fuels, massively develop renewable energies and strengthen ecosystems so that global warming stabilizes.