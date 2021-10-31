Coumba (Koh-Lanta, the Legend) angry with Laurent Maistret, she accuses him of having wanted to “preserve her image” by voting against her

Over the course of alliances, friendships break down in Koh-Lanta, the Legend. In his last live, Coumba revealed that she was very angry with Laurent Maistret, to the point of even pretending not to know him anymore.
This anniversary edition of Koh Lanta decidedly arouses passions. In the next episode of TF1’s survival game, viewers will discover the clash between Coumba and Clémence Castel on the island of the banished. Claude’s accomplice is waiting firmly for the last eliminated, to whom she accuses of having given her name at the time of the Ambassadors. In her last live on Instagram, she had indicated that she had decided to erase Marie’s companion from her life. “I have no grudge against Clémence, I have no hatred, I forgave him. Just, I don’t forget. I can’t let her re-enter my life knowing that she hurt me. I wish her all the happiness in the world but I decided to erase her from my life because the explanations she gave me are not admissible for me“She asserted. Clémence Castel has since tried to hold out her hand, but the adventurer seems closed to dialogue.
Coumba forgot Laurent Maistret
A few days late, Coumba debriefed last Tuesday’s episode of Koh Lanta and in particular his fratricidal duel against his friend Namadia, who also joined him to comment on their fight. And as she had mentioned a few minutes earlier to her followers, it is this time to Laurent Maistret that she holds a grudge, to the point that she pretends not to even remember him. “Who is Laurent? I don’t know him. Why am I being told about him?“, she blurted out. She accuses the candidate of having given an interview where he let go that she criticized him a lot on social networks. A reflection that does not pass, to the chagrin of Namadia who appreciates the two adventurers. “As I told you, dirty laundry, we wash it as a family”, he pointed out, adding that there was “a big misunderstanding” between his two friends.
“He sacrificed me for Alix and Alexandra”
Coumba revealed that she was especially angry with Laurent for voting against her at the Ambassadors meeting. “He didn’t put anyone on his team. That’s what hurt me. He had to put Alix or Alexandra, whom he does not know from Eve, nor from Adam, but he did not put them. Why ? To preserve its image as ‘sir I don’t wear red‘and I want to be the guy who comes up telling me I didn’t sacrifice any of my team members to Ambassadors. While he doesn’t care about those two “, she got angry, while Namadia tried to defend Laurent Maistret. “But he has no affinity with them. He sacrificed me for Alix and Alexandra. That’s all. Me, that’s what I remember today “, she continued, exasperated. Before delivering the final blow. “But it is not for her, it is for the image. It is to be seen well. To show the whole of France that Laurent is the hero, he is the only one who has returned from the ambassadors without having sacrificed a member of the reds “, she concluded on the subject. Coumba ended by indicating that she would no longer talk about the old red, but it is likely that the latter will react to her words.