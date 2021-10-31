Covid: how the health crisis boosted the electric bicycle in Europe

Led by Shimano in 12 European countries, a new study shows how the pandemic has transformed consumers’ interest in electric bicycles.

For this 2020 report, Shimano worked from the start of the health crisis. At the time, no one knew how long the pandemic would last or the effects it would have on our societies. The survey focused on 12 European countries – Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. In total, more than 14,000 people were interviewed.

The coronavirus crisis has played in favor of the electric bicycle

Shimano was able to draw up a picture of the changes in behavior that the Covid-19 has brought about in favor of the electric two-wheeler. 27% of Europeans said they were more likely to use or buy an e-bike today than before the pandemic, and 39% said they would use one to avoid public transport.

Cycling infrastructure still too scarce

Despite this growing interest, there are still obstacles to overcome in order to win over new users. Among the 66% of Europeans who are not ready to take the plunge, almost one in four believes that there is not enough safe cycling infrastructure in their city. A call from the foot to European, national and municipal leaders to create a reassuring environment for all cyclists.









Electric bikes are too expensive

Although a bicycle costs significantly less than a car – electric or thermal – 54% of people who do not ride an eBike consider that cost is a barrier.

“In many countries like the United Kingdom, where the rate of use of electric bicycles is very low, they do not yet benefit from a purchase subsidy to encourage its use”, explains Laura Laker, researcher and journalist specializing in active transportation. For those countries which have not implemented an incentive policy, the act will be even more complicated.

Source: Bike EU