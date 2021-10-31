Cristiano Ronaldo comes out of silence

What follows after this advertisement

On the brink after the slap received at Old Trafford against Liverpool (0-5), Manchester United was expected at the turn against Tottenham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men silenced their critics with a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A fifth victory of the season which allows United to return to three lengths of the podium. Ballot all week after the humiliation received against the Reds, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected a reaction from his men.

And the revolt came from a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star who had demanded in the locker room full support for the Norwegian manager, propelled his people on the royal road. Scorer in the 39th then decisive passer for Cavani (64th), CR7 sent a hell of a message to the competition. Questioned at the end of the meeting by Sky Sports, the Lusitanian international spoke for the first time publicly since the Mancunian sinking against Liverpool.





Cristiano Ronaldo is delighted with the collective performance of his team

A media intervention that highlights the extreme motivation of the main protagonist to get the Red Devils back on track. “We knew before the game that we had had a difficult week. We had results we weren’t expecting, the team was under pressure and a little sad, but today we knew we would respond. We played well. My job is to help the team with my experience, my goals, my assists and I did it today – I feel so happy for that, ” commented on the Portuguese striker who scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

But more than his individual performance, it is the collective performance that the former Juventus player prefers to highlight. This twists the neck to received ideas about an Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more lonely than ever, abandoned by his players. “In terms of the team, we had an incredible performance. Hope we have made a difference. It’s not just the coach’s fault, the players are also affected. I think something happened for a reason and we have to be happy with what we did, ” thus analyzes CR7. Next step in the operation to win back Manchester United on Tuesday in the Champions League against Atalanta.