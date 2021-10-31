Crypto Weekly # 168 – Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news of the week

The week of 25/10 in brief – News about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency is in constant turmoil. It can happen that vital information gets lost in the daily news flow and you miss important points.

This format is there to remedy that. We come back to the news of the past week in the Crypto Weekly to keep you informed on the current situation of cryptocurrencies.

The must-see in the area

For the unmissable of this week, we find Benjamin, with a complete introductory tutorial of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform. One of the essential platforms for investing in cryptocurrencies simply and without the hassle.

News in brief

▶ After having scrutinized the blockchain for a long time, Chainalysis invests in Bitcoin. Thus, the company has just strengthened its partnership with the brokerage service of the New York Digital Investment Group to add Bitcoin to the company’s assets.

▶ CoinMarketCap victim of a leak of its user data? Email addresses supposedly linked to the platform have been put up for sale on the Darknet. For its part, CoinMarketCap denies the very existence of a flaw.

▶ The ECB forms a shock team for its digital euro, without a crypto expert. Thus, it is made up of 30 advisers whose mission will be to study the implementation of the digital euro. However, this team is mainly made up of players from the traditional banking world.

▶ MasterCard in the process of integrating cryptocurrencies into its payment system. This news follows a partnership between the payment giant and Bakkt. Initially, this offer will only be accessible to professional customers of the company.

▶ Binance Smart Chain wants to implement EIP-1559. The goal is the same as on Ethereum, namely to destroy part of the transaction fees. Thus, 10% of the costs will be destroyed once the proposal is deployed on the network.

The 5 metrics of the week

➤ $ 850 million, these are the funds that were in danger and could have been stolen because of of a critical flaw on the Polygon Plasma Bridge. A developer identified this vulnerability which could have resulted in the loss of funds… and fortunately, it could be corrected before being exploited by any hacker!

➤ $ 779 million, it’s the amount available in the Polkadot protocol treasury. Gavin Wood, its founder, took to the community to discuss how best to spend that nest egg. The objective: to boost the emerging ecosystem on the network.





➤ $ 500,000, it’s the amount borrowed on the MakerDAO protocol via the new DAI Flash Mint feature. In practice, this is comparable to a flash loan. Therefore, funds can be borrowed for no consideration… but only if they are repaid instantly in the same transaction!

➤ $ 130 million, it’s the booty stolen from the Cream Finance protocol by a hacker. This represents the third attack targeting the Cream Protocol this year and brings the total loss to $ 190 million.

➤ 1 million, it’s the number of users registered on the waiting list for the crypto wallet developed by the RobinHood platform. Accessible to everyone in early 2022, this wallet will make it possible to make deposits and withdrawals, hitherto impossible on the platform.

The tweet of the weeke

The tweet of the week, which actually turns out to be a full thread, goes back to @RyanBerckmans. This warns users wishing to staker on Ethereum 2.0 against the abuses of certain staking service providers. So what is a good service provider?

1 / Beware bad ETH staking providers After the merge, ETH stakers are entitled to block rewards, tips, and mev. However, it seems that some providers may be planning to keep 100% of tips and mev for themselves. Which, if true, is some tradfi bullshit. What’s a good provider? 👇 – Ryan Berckmans (@RyanBerckmans) October 28, 2021

Have a good week on the Journal du Coin! 🙂

