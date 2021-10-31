Cyril Féraud at worst, in mourning, he expresses himself on the death of his father

Cyril Féraud always has a smile on his face. And yet, the host experienced great sorrows, sometimes even announced live! The death of his father two years ago affected him greatly. The host of Slam reflects on this difficult period of mourning, and the support he received.

Cyril Féraud: the star host

In the French audiovisual landscape, there are strong charismatic heads who take center stage like Nagui or Laurence Boccolini, and then there is Cyril Féraud. The 36-year-old host has gradually interfered in the life of the French. Casually, he’s been squatting on our small screen for 13 years!

At the start of his career, in 2008, Cyril Féraud presented the lottery on France 2. With his beautiful face and his ideal son-in-law style, he was quickly spotted. He was entrusted the following year with the 5 p.m. game Slam. He is the perfect host for this niche, which brings together a lot of older people. He’s good looking, he’s adorable with contestants, he’s smiley, and his sense of humor is quite smooth. It’s a total hit, with around 1.4 million viewers per show, Monday through Friday.

Cyril Féraud did not however intend to be locked into his role as presenter of the afternoon game, as Thierry Beccaro was able to be before him. He therefore chained the projects, such as Grand Slam, Nobody had thought of it, or The treasure map. He plays a self-caricatural character in Fort Boyard, Cyril Gossbo, a sort of perfectly smooth television host, even if it means being frightening. And his projects do not end there!

Spectacular, his new ambitious project

Cyril Féraud’s large-scale project was Parables, still on France 2. This short program followed the athletes qualified for the Paralympic Games, in portrait form. It was a real success, both from the point of view of TV critics and the public, many at the rendezvous.

If one still needed proof of the confidence that France 2 has in its star host, here is one more! Cyril Féraud has just been entrusted with the reins of the "Spectaculaire" program, alongside Jean-Marc Généreux. The latter, who was a Dancing with the Stars juror, presented the show on his own last year, but his audiences were deemed disappointing. The host of Slam is here to raise the bar!





In Spectaculaires, celebrities have to answer questions about circus acts in order to raise funds for associations. Cyril Féraud is perfectly in his element! He tells our colleagues at Le Figaro: “ I love that ! I have also been hosting the Monte-Carlo Circus Festival for almost ten years on France 3 and I think that’s what gave France 2 the idea to call on me. “. Objeko longs to see what it will give!

Cyril Féraud recounts the mourning of his father

If Cyril Féraud always seems to have a smile, it is above all thanks to his great professionalism. Indeed, the star host of Slam and Spectacular found himself in heavy mourning. Two years ago, he lost his father after a long illness. He tells our colleagues of the magazine Here: “One day, I was presenting Slam, I had my cell phone in front of me, and I received a text from the doctor who sent me the latest results from my dad. And by presenting the show, recalling the scores, talking to the candidates, I opened this text, I went to the conclusion of the analyzes and I understood that it was screwed, I understood that I was going to lose my daddy. By presenting a program “.

After this terrible news, Cyril Féraud cut short all his shoots in order to spend time with his father: “I lived almost in the hospital with my father for two months. In the morning, I ate breakfast, helped her shave, took her hand, hugged her, gave her smiles. […] He left in my arms, in mom’s arms”.

If the host managed to go up the slope, it is above all thanks to his fans, who supported him throughout his mourning. He confided in our colleagues from Closer:

“It was such a resonance with viewers, you can’t imagine. I have received mountains of messages. Whether it’s handwritten letters, on social networks or even by crossing people directly. Many told me that they had lived or were going through the same thing, and recognized themselves in the drama that I had gone through. Because losing your father when you are in your thirties is not in the logic of things “.

The Objeko team also supports him. We wish him well in his professional life as well as his personal life!




