Cyril Féraud’s show disappoints internet users for a very specific reason

On Saturday October 30, 2021, viewers were able to find Cyril Féraud in the Spectaculaire program, broadcast on France 2. On the program: breathtaking circus acts. Hosted by Cyril Féraud and Jean-Marc Généreux, this second edition got off to a flying start with prestigious guests: Anne Roumanoff, Dave, Lola Dubini and Jeanfi Janssens. Unfortunately, even if the numbers presented were impressive, some Internet users were disappointed by a very specific detail. Indeed, many have criticized the show for having been too inspired by another famous program: Le Plus Grand Cabaret du monde, presented by Patrick Sébastien on France 2, for many, many years. Thus, some viewers did not hesitate to share their dissatisfaction.





Indeed, messages have multiplied, especially on Twitter: “The biggest cabaret comes out of this body”, “We really fired Patrick Sébastien from France Télévisions for that? …. no, but seriously … Spectacular or not … lol … Ridiculous … sucks, sucks, sucks …. “,” Spectacular it’s a change from the greatest cabaret there is no need to say … “,” Yeah so in fact it is there ‘Patrick Sébastien show, lol “,” Sébastien must do somersaults “,” Spectacular, the most beautiful revenge for Patrick Sébastien, hopelessly the Generous “,” To have fired Patrick Sébastien for that is really pathetic. Patrick Sébastien, we really missed you last night “,” Firing Patrick Sébastien (…)

(…) Click here to see the rest