decision already taken for Mbappé’s presence in Leipzig?

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

No Mbappé, no problem? Friday, Paris Saint-Germain, in pain, was able to bring down the champion of France from Lille by winning 2-1 at home. A victory without Kylian Mbappé, the French striker, victim of an ENT problem. Removed from the group in Ligue 1, the world champion was able to benefit from a well-deserved rest, he who has chained meetings since the start of the year, already 14 in all competitions. Now he is turning to the Champions League.

Mbappé back

As the daily specifies the team in his edition of the day, the former Monegasque will be back for the crucial trip of C1 on the lawn of RB Leipzig this Wednesday. He will be fully recovered and will therefore be available to his trainer. In addition, Mauricio Pochettino has the opportunity to compose an almost complete group, with only three small absentees: Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes and Sergio Ramos. Angel Di Maria, who has served his three suspension games, is back. What offer many solutions to the Argentinian technician.



