decisive negotiations at the G20 in Rome before COP26

Decisive Sunday at the G20 in Rome, where the leaders of the world’s major economies are negotiating their climate commitments step by step a few hours before the opening of COP26 in Scotland.

While the G20 represents nearly 80% of global polluting emissions, its heads of state and government were expected to set the tone before joining Glasgow for the UN climate summit, by setting their more or less long-term objectives in the face of to global warming.

“Climate action cannot be delayed. With our partners, we must face this global crisis urgently and with ambition. This is the goal of @ g20org today,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin tweeted on Sunday morning. Trudeau.

“The eyes of billions of people, entire peoples, are fixed on us and on the results which we can obtain”, warned Saturday evening the Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the dinner offered to the leaders of the G20, at the Quirinal Palace.



By approving a minimum tax of 15% on multinationals, G20 leaders showed on Saturday that even on the thorniest subjects, they can overcome their differences.

But the negotiations on the climate continued all night, according to a European source.

The closing press conference by Italian head of government Mario Draghi, whose country will hand over the presidency of the G20 to Indonesia, is scheduled for 4.15 p.m. (3.15 p.m. GMT). Most of the leaders present in Rome will then fly to Glasgow.

– Ambition or consensus –

One of the main objectives is to do everything to limit warming to + 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, a threshold that could already be reached around 2030, according to UN climate experts (IPCC) . What was at stake in the negotiations focused on the date to be set to achieve carbon neutrality: 2050? 2060?





The Italian presidency was pushing for ambitious goals, but some members of the G20 – emerging, dependent on coal or producers of hydrocarbons – are extremely reluctant and wish to see the most restrictive formulations struck out, in particular the concrete means to meet the stated ambitions. Regarding carbon neutrality, the consensus could retain “half of the century” as a horizon.

“Some people ask us why we change our goals from 2 degrees to 1.5 degrees. Why? Because that’s what science says,” Mario Draghi told his counterparts on Sunday morning. “We must heed the warnings of the scientific community: respond to the climate crisis this decade”.

“Nothing is ever written before a COP,” said French President Emmanuel Macron in the Journal du Dimanche.

– A G20 without China –

The announcements are expected commensurate with the urgency: the latest emission reduction commitments from the States of the planet would lead to a “catastrophic” warming of + 2.7 ° C, according to the UN.

The best scenario, experts believe, would be a G20 press release calling for increased ambition over the next 10 years.

“Global warming is already 1.1 degrees above pre-industrial levels. At 1.5 degrees countries will be submerged, and that’s why we need to get a deal here” in Glasgow, s ‘is alarmed Sunday the president of the COP26, the Briton Alok Sharma.

The G20 stands without China – the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases ahead of the United States – nor Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin being held back in their countries because of the health situation.

They intervened on Saturday by videoconference during the session devoted to finance and health, and they were to intervene again on Sunday. But their empty chairs in Rome make some fear a missed date with history.

Beijing showed a sign of inflection by promising in September to stop building coal-fired power plants abroad. But China still depends heavily on this fossil fuel, which emits a lot of CO2, in particular to run its power plants in the current context of the energy crisis.

A few kilometers from the conference center where the G20 summit is being held, the Pope, very aware of environmental issues, could send a message to world leaders during Sunday prayer celebrated from his windows at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

He called on them Friday, after receiving US President Joe Biden, to provide “urgent” “effective responses to the ecological crisis”.