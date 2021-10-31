Decorations of pirates, fairies, XXL figure to be won … The Playmobil® festival returns to Rouen

76 news See my news

Like a festive atmosphere at the end of the year… From November 3 to 4, 2021, the Playmobil® festival returns to Rouen! (© FM / 76 news)

To prepare, slowly, for the Christmas atmosphere … The Playmobil® festival is back to the Canvas Hall of Rouen (Seine-Maritime), from November 3 to 7, 2021. For this 5th edition, the emphasis is on daydreaming: on the program, many dioramas, these great stagings, on the themes of pirates, fairies, dinosaurs but also cinema . “The smallest diorama is 6 m², the largest 20 m²”, indicates Sonia Martin, the president of the organizing association, the Playmo Club of Normandy.

Scenery planters from 11 to 66 years old

Like the expected audience, young and old alike are busy presenting what looks like a gigantic playroom. “Of the ten dioramists who will be present, two are children: the youngest is 11 years old, the other is 14. The oldest is Christian, who is 66 years old. ”





Over the five days, some 9,000 visitors on average flock to the Canvas Hall. (© FM / 76 news)

A raffle will win a Playmobil® XXL! (© FM / 76 news)

It will be possible to prepare the gifts for the end of December, since several sellers will offer boxes of Playmobil®, or spare parts. A raffle will be set up to win boxes of these little toys, and on Sunday, November 7, a draw will allow a lucky little one (or big) to leave with a Playmobil® XXL.

The five-day festival attracts an average of around 9,000 visitors. This year, the health pass is compulsory.

Practical information

5th edition of the Playmobil® festival, from November 3 to 7, 2021 at the Halle aux toiles in Rouen. Wednesday to Saturday 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: 2 euros, free for children under 5 and people with disabilities.

