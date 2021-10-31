Denitsa Ikonomova, Eva Longoria, Cyril Hanouna… The stars in their 31st for the Global Gift Gala

This Saturday, October 30, Eva Longoria was very well surrounded on the occasion of the Global Gift Gala. Many French celebrities, like Cyril Hanouna and Denitsa Ikonomova had put themselves on their 31st.

There were beautiful people this Saturday, October 30 at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. Indeed, Eva Longoria organized the Global Gift Gala, a charity event aimed at helping the Global Gift Foundation, an NGO founded by the actress’ best friend, Maria Bravo. The organization aims in particular to “to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families in need”. This dinner also raised funds for Eva Longoria’s association, which is dedicated to disadvantaged women and children.

Thereby, French celebrities attended this meeting. And all were put on their 31: suit for men and evening dress for women. Cyril Hanouna, Gims, Robert Pirès, Valentin Léonard or even Anthony Colette did not hesitate to bring out their best outfit. Many Miss France were also present, like Alicia Aylies, Rachel Legrain-Trapani or even Maëva Coucke and Flora Coquerel. Eva Longoria had chosen an ultra low-cut black dress at the level of the chest but also at the level of the leg. A very sexy outfit. Denitsa Ikonomova, the juror of Dance with the stars, also dazzled photographers with a sequined dress!

Eva Longoria, very close to Cyril Hanouna

The actress of Desperate Housewives was also the guest of Do not touch My TV Friday October 28. The opportunity for Eva Longoria to talk about her association but also to make sweet eyes to a happy Cyril Hanouna! “You are very handsome”, launches the actress. “I’m fed up … Eva, I didn’t come for this. Usually I do Shabbat at this time of day. I’m telling you, I didn’t come for this! Really, you are a sweetheart. . You know that for me, you are the most beautiful woman in the world! And I really mean it! “, replied the host.

