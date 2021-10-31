deprived of matches in Italy, Eriksen could replay in England

If he is not allowed to replay in Serie A, due to the pacemaker he had to implant, Christian Eriksen could find the grounds in the Premier League, according to The Telegraph. He has not replayed since his cardiac arrest suffered last summer.

The return to the field of Christian Eriksen will perhaps be in England. Victim of a cardiac arrest during a Euro match last June, the Danish international (29) knows that he will not be able to resume competition in Italy because of the pacemaker he had to get implant. Playing in Serie A with an automatic implantable defibrillator (AID), which constantly studies the heart rate and allows the heart to be stimulated if it beats too slowly, is not authorized by the authorities of Italian football.

In a statement, Inter Milan confirmed on Friday that “the player’s current conditions do not meet the requirements for obtaining athletic ability in Italy”. While specifying: “The same could rather be obtained in other countries where the player could resume a competitive activity.” As for example in England. Because according to information from Telegraph, Eriksen could be cleared to play in the Premier League. The English Football Association has confirmed to the British newspaper that its league rules on this issue are different from those for Serie A. Clubs are allowed to take a case-by-case approach.





The Netherlands, another option

The door is therefore not closed for Eriksen, who knows the Premier League quite well having played for Tottenham between 2013 and 2020 before joining Inter, with whom he won Serie A last season. Returning to the Netherlands, where he revealed himself in the Ajax Amsterdam jersey, would be another possibility. He could follow the example of Daley Blind, who has lived with a pacemaker since 2020, which does not prevent him from playing with Ajax, both in the league and on the European scene.

According to his agent Martin Schoots, who spoke to Goal Italia, Eriksen is “in good shape” and can’t wait to get back on the pitch. He was lifeless for long minutes on June 12, during the match between Denmark and Finland, before being saved by a cardiac massage and then the electric shock of a defibrillator.