Deva Cassel unveils the photos of a new shoot

Deva Cassel shared the photos of a new shoot with a photographer friend on Saturday.

Magnetism and photogeny. Saturday, October 30, 2021, Deva Cassel shared with her nearly 550,000 Instagram subscribers photos from a recent shoot with a photographer friend, Tess Petronio. In the photos in question, the 17-year-old model poses in different colorful outfits. Her eyes are made up with a pretty touch of eyeliner and her hair is pulled down to the shoulders. A style that echoes her striking resemblance to her mother Monica Bellucci. “She knows my good angles”, Deva simply commented about her collaboration with Tess Petronio, delighted with the result.

“Like Mother like daughter”

Several Internet users have split a message to recall how Deva Cassel is the spitting image of her famous mother. “Like mother like daughter”, “My God … you look more and more like your mother”, “You are beautiful”, we read in particular in the comments.





The one whose father is Vincent Cassel has made a remarkable debut in fashion in recent months. The face of the new perfume “Dolce Shine” from the Italian house Dolce & Gabbana, Deva Cassel paraded for the brand for the first time in August in Venice.

Read also : Deva Cassel has everything of a great