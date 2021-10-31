Did you know ? George Clooney was very generous with Celine Balitran after their split

You may not have known it but from 1996 to 1999, George Clooney had a beautiful love affair with Céline Balitran (who turns 47 today), a Frenchwoman. When their separation was announced, the Frenchwoman was in Los Angeles after moving for George Clooney. The latter had therefore planned everything so that she would not be deported from the United States without money. He therefore gave her some as well as a house and offered her the services of a lawyer, so that she could remain legally if she wished, as reported by Purepeople. A real gentleman’s behavior which can be surprising when you know that Hollywood separations rarely take place in peace, like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. George Clooney did not want his ex-girlfriend, who had left everything to come and live with him in Los Angeles, to be in embarrassment following their separation. “She uprooted herself for me, so it was my responsibility to ensure that her life was not bad for me” he said in 1999 following their separation, before calling himself “much better. ex ”that boyfriend.





In 1996, Celine Balitran, 23 years old and a waitress in Paris, met George Clooney, 35 years old and already a world famous actor. However, the young woman did not know him. She only remembered one love at first sight that she recounted in Paris Match: “We saw each other and we couldn’t take our eyes off each other” (…)

