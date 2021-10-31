DIRECT – Coronavirus: the city of Beijing closes part of its cinemas

A new subvariant of Delta is causing concern in several countries. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

13:36

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “worried” about the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany, warning of “a certain recklessness”, in an interview published on Saturday. The current development in hospitals and concerning the number of deaths “worries me a lot (…) It should worry us all”, declared the Chancellor to the Sunday edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to her, the time is “again to a certain recklessness”. While defending the lack of vaccination obligation in force in the country, she said she was “very saddened” that “two to three million Germans over 60 years are still not vaccinated”.

11:23

Jordanian authorities warned on Saturday that they would expel, from mid-December, any expatriate worker not having been administered two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Strict measures will be taken against expatriate workers who have not received two doses of the anticovid vaccine, from December 15,” said the Interior Ministry in a statement released by the Jordanian agency (Petra) .





08:02

The Chinese capital ordered the closure of some of its cinemas on Saturday, as the country faces a Covid-19 epidemic rebound within 100 days of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The imperial city, which organized the Summer Games in 2008, will become next February the first city in the world to also host events for the Winter Olympics.

In this context, the authorities, who follow a zero tolerance policy against the slightest case of Covid-19, have taken great steps to eradicate an epidemic outbreak for the moment very limited, with less than 300 cases.

07:11

The need to have a compelling reason to go to New Caledonia will be lifted from November 1, given the circulation of the Covid-19 virus in the archipelago, which no longer justifies locking its borders, a indicated Saturday the High Commissioner of the Republic.

“Today, the incidence rates observed demonstrate that the risk of contamination is higher locally and that the restrictions on the freedom to come and go do not entail any serious health risk”, indicates the High Commissioner of the Republic , Patrice Faure, in a letter addressed to the leaders of the Caledonian communities.

6:28 a.m.

The Colombian capital Bogota will impose the compulsory health pass for public events bringing together large crowds, city mayor Claudia Lopez announced on Friday. From mid-November, concerts, sporting events, cinemas, theaters and other large gatherings will resume as before the pandemic, she announced. However, residents must present a vaccination certificate certifying at least one dose to take part in these events.