DIRECT. Covid-19: Beijing urges Washington to “stop attacking” after investigation blaming pandemic on China

The essential France exceeded the threshold of 50 million French people fully vaccinated on Friday evening.

On Saturday, 6,524 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized in the country, against 6,348 last Saturday, according to the new daily report from Public Health France. 176 of them have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

The number of seriously affected people is up slightly: with 44 new entries in critical care services, 1,039 people were cared for on Saturday in these units reserved for the most severe cases.

22 people have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has killed 117,639 people in France since the start of the pandemic.

After receiving the green light from their drug agency, the United States is preparing to start vaccinating 5-11 year olds with Pfizer in the coming weeks.

11:10 am. They didn’t need that. Downtown businesses are disappearing at high speed. Weakened by shopping centers and online commerce, they have found a new enemy in the Covid-19 crisis. The subject will be at the heart of the Assises du commerce, scheduled for December 1. Our article can be found here.

10:35 am. They were 25,140. The number of demonstrators mobilized in the streets of France on Saturday to protest against the health pass for the 16th consecutive weekend, according to the Ministry of the Interior, shows a sharp drop compared to last week. Paris gathered 3,320 demonstrators. Three people were arrested and no member of the security forces was injured, the ministry said.

10:10 am. The American investigation into the origins of the Covid “political and false” according to Beijing. China protests this Sunday against an investigation by the American intelligence services published on Friday into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. She urges Washington to “stop attacking”.

9.45 a.m. They refuse to pay the RSA to employees suspended for non-vaccination. The presidents of 15 departmental councils, all socialists, sent a letter to the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, to express their refusal to pay the active solidarity income (RSA) to “people deprived of employment following a refusal of obligation to vaccination, ”according to a controversial government decision. The RSA is a “social and professional integration device” and it cannot “replace a national allowance paid following a stoppage of activity for reasons of lack of health pass”, justify these elected officials. The list of departments signing the letter can be found here.

9:10. Canada plans to donate 200 million doses of vaccine before the end of 2022. The Canadian government pledged Saturday at the G20 Summit to offer millions of doses of additional vaccines to poor countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic on a global scale.

Of this number, 10 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine will be offered “quickly” to developing countries, an “immediate” commitment that the Canadian government says it is making.



8.45 a.m. Hong Kong is isolated in its “zero Covid” strategy. While the other places of international trade announce one after another their reopening, Hong Kong is sinking into isolation. A dismaying choice for the business sector, which sees no end to the “zero Covid” strategy imposed by a government accountable to Beijing.

Hong Kong, which calls itself “the world city of Asia”, has implemented some of the strictest rules in the world, including a quarantine of 14 or 21 days imposed on any newcomer even fully vaccinated. Earlier this week, the authorities further strengthened health measures with the aim of creating a health bubble with the continent, even as China is experiencing a new epidemic resurgence.

8:20 am. Kamala Harris received her third dose of the vaccine. US Vice President Kamala Harris received on Saturday its booster dose of Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccine. “I want to encourage everyone to do it if they are eligible,” she said. We’ve been saying it from the start, they’re free, safe and will save your life. The vast majority – I’m told well over 90% – of people in intensive care or who die from Covid-19 are not vaccinated. The United States deplores more than 745,000 deaths from Covid-19.

8 hours. 50 million French people fully vaccinated. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51,226,420 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 76% of the total population) and 50,044,551 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 74.2%) according to the figures from the Ministry of Health Solidarity on Saturday.

7.45 a.m. A moderate recovery, but very present. The number of treatments for Covid-19 is no longer decreasing and is now up slightly to 6,524 patients treated on Saturday against 6,348 a week earlier. At least 176 new hospitalizations for coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, against 184 last Saturday.

Daily hospitalizations of patients # Covid19 in France are up about 10% per week for 10 days. This testifies to a real resumption of the epidemic, but which remains very moderate. 1/5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/246IDO1eXi – Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) October 30, 2021

The same goes for critical care services, where 1,039 people were hospitalized on Saturday, against 1,007 a week ago. Hospitals reported 44 new admissions (67 the day before) compared to 42 seven days ago.